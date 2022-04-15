Frost's Bears and Lady Polar Bears finished strong in the District 12-2A Meet in Meridian and will send six athletes to the Area Meet in Tolar on Wednesday. The top four in each event advanced to Tolar.
 
Gentry Rogers won the girls district title in the high jump to lead the Lady Polar Bears, who will also send Brynna Banks, who was second in the shot put to the Area Meet.
Lexi Banks took second in the 400 meters and Fatima Luna finished third in the 3,200 meters to qualify for the Area Meet.
JD Hendricks took second in the long jump and Luke Stroder finished third in the pole vault to lead the Polar Bears.
 

