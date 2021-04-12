Frost's Lady Polar Bears took third place at the district meet and will send a long list of girls to the Area Meet this week.
Frost's Polar Bears also will send JD Hendricks, who won the 100-meters and David Alvarado, who took third in the pole vault, to the Area Meet. The top four in district advance.
Jimena Perez won the girls district title in the 1600 meter run to lead the Lady Polar Bears, and Karlee Anderson had a big day at the district meet, taking home third-place in the pole vault and fourth in the 100.
Jimenez also was the anchor for Frost's 4x400 relay team that took fourth. Morgan Whitley, Lexi Banks, Gentry Rogers and Jimenez make up the mile relay team.
Anderson also ran on Frost's 4x200 relay team that consists of Anderson, Anaya Alford, Banks and Rogers, who took third at district. Alford finished fourth in the 100 meter hurdles to qualify for the Area Meet as an individual.
