Frost is sending four girls and two boys to the Class 2A Region Meet after the Lady Polar Bears and Polar Bears had an impressive showing at the Area Meet this week.
Jimena Perez took second in the 1600 meters and also 3200 meters to qualify for the girls region meet, and Anaya Alford took second in the 100 meters and third in the triple jump to lead the Lady Polar Bears.
Karle Anderson was second in the pole vault and Gentry Rogers finished third in the high jump.
JD Hendricks finished second in the 100 meters and David Alvarado took third in the pole vault to lead the Polar Bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.