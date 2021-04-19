It's getting serious in track & field as the best track athletes take the last step toward the state meet when they compete in Regional Meets this week. The top four in each event in the Area Meets advanced to the Regional Meets.
Corsicana's Shemar Smith took third-place in the 5A Area Meet Saturday and moves on to the Regionals at UT-Arlington Friday. The top two advance to the state meet in Austin.
Corsicana's Tiger 4x100 relay team finished sixth in the Area Meet. Jarrell Jennings was eighth in the 1600 and 800 and Keshaun Hervey finished eighth in the 400. The Lady Tigers 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams finished eighth in the Area Meet.
Mildred's Gage StClaire, who set school records in the 110 and 300 hurdles, finished fourth in the 300 hurdles in the Area Meet to earn a berth in the 3A Regional Meet at Waco Midway Friday and Saturday.
The Kerens LadyCats and Bobcats both had strong performances at the Area Meet, and the LadyCats are sending two relay teams and five individuals to the Regional Meet while the Bobcats are sending two relay teams and three individuals to the 2A Regional Meet in Palestine.
The LadyCats 4x100 relay team of Alexius McAdams, Elaysia Morgan, Kyndl Bryant and Reece Wright took second at the Area Meet, and the 4x200 team of McAdams, Morgan, Bryant and Tiana Hall took fourth to both qualify for the region Meet.
Wright won the 100-meter hurdles in 18:26 and McAdams was third in the high jump. Aniya Lawrence took fourth in the shot put and won the discus title with a throw of 99-feet, 11 1/2 inches and Alice Billingsley was fourth in the discus.
Jared Brackens led the Bobcats. He won the 100 in 11:30 while his twin brother took third in the race, and then Jared came back and won the 200 in 22.64.
Jared and Jarod both ran on the 4x100 relay team along with Jaylene Cumby and Tyler Carter that took second-place, and Bryn Davis, Hunter Crawford, Cumby and Carter took fourth in the 4x200 relay to earn a trip to the Regional Meet. Cumby also took second-place in the long jump.
Frost is sending four girls and two boys to the Class 2A Regional Meet after the Lady Polar Bears and Polar Bears had an impressive showing at the Area Meet.
Jimena Perez took second in the 1600 meters and 3200 meters to qualify for the girls region meet, and Anaya Alford took second in the 100 meters and third in the triple jump to lead the Lady Polar Bears.
Karle Anderson was second in the pole vault and Gentry Rogers finished third in the high jump.
JD Hendricks finished second in the 100 meters and David Alvarado took third in the pole vault to lead the Polar Bears.
Hubbard is sending six boys and six girls in 17 events to the Regional Meet in League City Friday and Saturday. The Lady Jags took home first place at the Area Meet and the Jags finished second in the meet.
Jenna Lee Morris had a remarkable day to lead the Lady Jags and Kevin Whitworth and MJ Ryman led the Jags.
Morris won the 100-meter hurdles title and also won the shot put title, an almost unheard of combo, and she also took second in the triple jump and third in the 200 -- and ran on Hubbard's 4x100 relay team that finished second, qualifying for five events at the Regional Meet.
Whitworth took second in the 200, second in the 400, second in the high jump, and was third in the long jump. Ryman won the pole vault title and finished third in the 800 and third in the 1600.
Here's a long list of Hubbard athletes who had a big day at the Area Meet. The top four in each event advanced to the Regional Meet.
