It has been a sensational year in sports for Hubbard High School, and the Jags and Lady Jags just keep adding to their long list of achievements.
The Lady Jags took home first place and were crowned the Area champs this week, and the Jags finished second in the meet. Hubbard is sending six boys and six girls in 17 events to the Region Meet in League City next weekend (April 23-24).
Jenna Lee Morris had a remarkable day to lead the Lady Jags and Kevin Whitworth and MJ Ryman led the Jags.
Morris won the 100-meter hurdles title and also won the shot put title, an almost unheard of combo, and she also took second in the triple jump and third in the 200 -- and ran on Hubbard's 4x100 relay team that finished second, qualifying for five events at the region Meet.
Whitworth took second in the 200, second in the 400, second in the high jump, and was third in the long jump. Ryman won the pole vault title and finished third in the 800 and third in the 1600.
Here's a long list of Hubbard athletes who had a big day at the Area Meet. The top four in each event advance to the Region Meet.
Lady Jags
Nina Whitworth (second-place in 100), Jenna Lee Morris (third-place in the 200), Jenna Green (6th place in the 200), Darbi Swan (sixth-place in the 400), fifth-place in the 800), Gabby Serna (third-place in the 1600)
100m hurdles
Jenna Lee Morris (first-place in 100 hurdles, Nina Whitworth (second-place 100 hurdles), Jeana Green (second-place in long jump), Jenna Lee Morris (second-place in triple jump), Darbi Swan (fifth-place), Jenna Lee Morris (first-place shot put), Grace Cummings (second-place shot put), Gabby Serna (fifth-place high jump).
4x100 relay team of Ashly McCombs, Jenna Lee Morris, Grace Cummings and Nina Whitworth (second-place).
4x200 relay team of Gabby Serna, Naomi McKinney, Jenna Green and Ashly McCombs (fifth-place).
4x400 relay team of Darbi Swan, Skylar Cummings, Grace Cummings and Leah Serna (fifth-place).
Jags
Shelby Noppeny (fifth-place in 100 and second-place in the triple jump), Kevin Whitworth (second-place in 200, second-place in 400, third-place in long jump and second-place in the high jump ), MJ Ryman (first-place in the pole vault, third-place in 800 and third-place in 1600), Sebastian Olivera (first-place in the shot put),
Haygen Dominey (second-place in the pole vault, Jesse Ryman (third-place in the pole vault).
4x400relay team of Creed Fuller, Kevin Whitworth, MJ Ryman and Haygen Dominey (fifth-place).
