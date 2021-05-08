Hubbard has had an amazing year in sports this year, and the Jags and Lady Jags were at it again Saturday, topping off track season with a big day at the Class 1A state track & field meet at Mike Myers Stadium at UT-Austin.
Two sophomore left their mark on the state meet as MJ Ryan and Jenna Lee Morris both topped off amazing seasons.
Ryman, a linebacker in football who ran in the state cross-country finals, took second-place in the boys pole vault, clearing 12-feet and 9-inches.
Morris, who is one of the most talented and versatile athletes in the Golden Circle in volleyball and basketball, finished sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 35-feet and 5-inches.
These two sophomores helped lead the way for a breakout sports season at Hubbard, where they're going to need to build some new trophy cases.
