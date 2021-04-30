Hubbard brought home nine medals and punched two tickets to state with an impressive performance in the Class A Region IV meet in League City.
GC Track & Field: Hubbard has huge day at Region Meet; Morris and Ryman head to state
- From Staff Reports
A pair of Hubbard sophomores are headed for the Class A state meet in Austin as Jenna Lee Morris took home second place in the girls triple jump at the Region IV meet, and MJ Ryman earned a berth in the state meet by winning the pole vault title with a vault of 12-feet, 9-inches. Ryman also finished fifth in the 800 and was 10th in the 1600.
Morris had a remarkable day, earning a berth at state in the triple jump and finishing third in the shot put, just missing a berth at state in the event.
Only the top two advance from the Region Meet to the state meet.
Morris also ran on the Lady Jags' 4x100 relay, which took third and just missed a chance to run in Austin. The girls 4x100 relay team consists of Nina Whitworth, Grace Cummings, Ashlynn McCombs and Morris.
Morris finished finished fifth the 200 after taking a fall in the 100-meter hurdles, where she came into the Region Meet as one of the favorites to reach the state meet after winning the Area Meet title.
Hubbard has a strong presence in the pole vault. Along with MJ Ryman, Haygen Dominey finished third, just missing a trip to the state meet, and Jesse Merle Ryman placed eighth in the pole vault. Sebastian Olvera took third in the boys shot put.
Kevin Whitworth added Jag team points by placing sixth in both the long jump and the high jump. He also ran the 400 and finished eighth.
Also participating for the Lady Jags at the region meet were Jeana Green in the long jump, Nina Whitworth in the 100, Gabby Serna in the 1600, Grace Cummings in the shot put. Shelby Noppeney competed in the boys triple jump.
