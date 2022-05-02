Jenna Lee Morris and MJ Ryman lead a group of four athletes from Hubbard to the Class 1A state track & field meet in Austin.
Ryman repeated as the Region champion in the pole vault and Morris returns to Austin after winning the triple jump at the Region Meet. Both are juniors.
Ryman finished just ahead of Hagen Dominey, who took second in the pole vault to earn a trip to state (the top two in each event advanced to the state meet) and freshman Brooklyn Erler won the girls 300 hurdles to earn a trip to Austin.
There was also some heartbreak for Hubbard, which had the fastest qualifying time in the girls 4x100 relay, but missed the region title and a berth at state by .001 second.
The team of Morris, Erler, Grace Cummings and Nina Whitworth hit the finish line in a blur of three teams and was literally .001 second behind to finish third, just short of reaching state. All four of the young ladies return next year.
Kevin Whitworth was .001 second late in the boys 400 and the Hubbard boys 4x400 relay team was less than a second behind to also finish third.
