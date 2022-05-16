AUSTIN -- Hubbard juniors MJ Ryman and Jenna Lee Morris, two of the most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle, returned to the Class 1A state track & field meet, and once again had impressive performances.
Ryman finished second in the pole vault a year ago and came back to Austin to claim the title, winning with a vault of 14-feet and three inches. He was second last year, clearing 12-feet, nine inches.
Hubbard's Haygen Dominey, a sophomore, took fifth with a vault 12-feet as the Jags dominated the event `
Morris, who is one of the most talented and versatile athletes in the Golden Circle in volleyball and basketball, finished sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 35-feet and 6-inches and freshman Brooklyn Erler competed in 300 hurdles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.