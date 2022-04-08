It's track & field season at Hubbard, and that means it's time for Jenna Lee Morris to put away her volleyball, her basketball and her softball bat and glove.
Morris, one of the most versatile high school athletes anywhere, led Hubbard's Lady Jags to the district title while MJ Ryman and Kevin Whitworth led the Jags to the boys title Thursday at Coolidge.
The Lady Jags won the meet with 165 points while the Jags ran away with the boys title with 151 points.
The coaches at Hubbard call Morris the "Unicorn" because where else can you find a kid who competes in the shot put and the hurdles. That's right, the shot put, where you need strength and power, and the hurdles, where you need spring and speed.
But that's Morris, who was the district MVP in volleyball and a First-team all- district basketball player. She's also having another big season in softball.
But she loves track & field and you can find her all over the track and the landing pits. Morris led the Lady Jags Thursday by winning the district title in the shot put, the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. She also ran the anchor leg on Hubbard's 4x100 relay team that took first and the 4x200 relay team that took second.
There's no truth to the rumor she drove the bus back to Hubbard, but sources say if she had that Jenna would have done a fine job taking the wheel.
She took over the district meet, but she was by no means alone. Hubbard will need a huge bus for the trip to Teague for the Area Meet on April 20. Hubbard is sending 18 athletes to compete in 22 events.
The Lady Jags piled up points and berths to the Area Meet all day Thursday.
The 4x-100 relay team of Nina Whitworth, Brooklyn Erler, Grace Cummings and Moore won in 53.90 and the 4x200 team of Whitworth, Naomi McKinney, Cummings and Morris took second. Hubbard's 4x400 team of Kailyn Bragg, Ashlyn McCombs, Cummings and Jeana Green finished third.
Erler had a big day for the Lady Jags. She won the high jump (4-6), finished second in the triple jump as Hubbard went 1-2 with Morris winning (33-2) the gold. And Erler she took home second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles.
Whitworth won the pole vault (7-6) as Hubbard went 1-2-3 with Cummings taking second and Bragg taking third-place. Whitworth took second in the 100-meter hurdles as Hubbard went 1-2-3 (Morris, Whitworth and Erler).
Morris won the shot put (33-4 1/2) and Cummings was right behind her to take second (33-2 1/2). Cummings had her own unique combo, finishing second in the shot put and second in the pole vault -- and running on two sprint relay teams with a Unicorn-ish performance of her own.
Green was busy, too. She took fifth in the 100 and fifth in the 200 and finished fourth in the long jump. McKinney finished sixth in the long jump and sixth in the 200. McCombs took fourth in the 200. Bragg was sixth in the 400 to go with her third-place finish in the pole vault.
Ryman and Kevin Whitworth led the Jags.
They ran the first two legs of Hubbard's first-place mile relay team (3:33.61) that included Da'Monte Washington and anchor Anthony Weverka.
Hubbard's 4x100 team of Whitworth, Washington, Kendan Johnson and Quinton Latimore finished second and the 4x200 Jags team of Latimore, Ian Null, Johnson and Haygen Dominey took fifth.
Ryman won two titles, winning the 300 hurdles (45.28) and finishing first in the pole vault (11-6) where the Jags went 1-2-3. Dominey was second and Jesse Ryman, who finished fifth in the discus, was third. MJ also took third in the 800 and finished fifth in triple jump.
Whitworth was pretty busy, too. He won the 400 (54.00) and he won the long jump (19-4), and finished second in the high jump. Washington took fourth in the high jump and finished sixth in the 200. Weverka took fourth in the 400.
The Jags piled up points in the long jump with Whitworth winning and Latimore (fifth) and Dominey (sixth) scoring for the Jags.
Johnson didn't score 40 points the way he did in the basketball playoffs (he averaged 28 points a game for the season) but he won the triple jump (35-8) and finished sixth in the 100 in addition to running on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
Creed Fuller finished fifth in the 800 and sixth in the 1,600. Null took third in the 110 hurdles and Dominey was fourth to add to his long day that saw him run on the 4x200 relay team, finish second in the pole vault, fourth in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the long jump.
The Hubbard boys and girls JV teams also won district titles. It was an incredibly busy day for the Jags and Lady Jags, who have put together another memorable year in sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.