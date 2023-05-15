AUSTIN -- Ja'Shaun Lloyd capped off a tremendous season Friday, taking home second-place in the 110-hurdles in the 5A state track & field meet at Mike Myers Stadium, where he also finished sixth in the 300-hurdles.
Lloyd, just a sophomore, dominated the hurdles this spring, sweeping the 110- and 300-hurdles in several local meets and then topped it off, running the fastest time in his life Friday -- a PR 14.09 -- to capture to the No. 2 spot in the state and give the Tigers their best performance on the track in a dozen years.
Tiger track legend Robert Atkinson won the 100-meter dash title at state in back-to-back years (2010 and in 2011) and now Lloyd joins Atkinson as one of the best at CHS.
Lloyd had a breakout season as a freshman and just missed a trip to state in the 300-hurdles when he hit a hurdle in the Regional II finals at the University of Texas at Arlington, where only the top two in each event advance to Austin.
That bitter moment ignited Lloyd, whose speed is only eclipsed by his determination.
"We're so excited for him and proud for him," Tiger track & field coach Wayne Braziel said after the race Friday, "Just all the work he did to get here, all the work and determination he had. To see it come together -- all the time and effort he put in, all the time he and coach Stanage put in this year ..."
Last spring's heartbreaking moment in the Regional II Meet just made Lloyd want to work that much harder and pushed him to new and greater goals that defined his remarkable season.
"He was motivated to get (to state) after what happened at Regionals last year," Braziel said. "He came a long way this season. He just kept getting better. He was better in the 300 as a freshman but this year he got better and better in the 110s and continued to blow up. He had a chance to win every week.''
Lloyd didn't just want it more, he made it happened, carving out a memorable season on a lonely track, driving himself in solo workouts when no one was watching.
But all eyes were on him on Friday nights when he would dominate both hurdle events and also win the triple jump in one meet after another. You could almost count on Lloyd sweeping the 110-, the 300-hurdles and the long jump, piling up 30 team points almost every Friday in the regular season.
He just never stopped working, never slowed down.
"He has such a great work ethic," Braziel said. "There are so many good things about it. The first thing you think about is his commitment and his determination. He always wants to do better every time he runs and pushes himself."
Braziel said Lloyd's example this season sparked others on the team, and wonders how much a second-place finish at state will drive not only Lloyd but others next season.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers both had big moments on the track this spring and both programs have the chance to build on that success with young talent.
Coach Robert Spencer's incredibly young Lady Tigers were led by sophomore Jazmine Newsome, who had a breakout season in the 400, shattering her own school record and reaching the Regionals.
Newsome also had a ton of success in the long jump and was one of the leaders on the relay teams that burned up the track with only one senior -- Kailey Kinkade, who reached the regionals as a junior in the hurdles.
Newsome is an old veteran (make that a fast veteran) on the three girls relay teams that are loaded with freshmen and potential.
Measha Rhinehart, who won several titles in the 200 in local meets, Cerae Curry, a threat in the 100 every Friday in the regular season, and Kiana Lopez-Wilson, a first-team All-District soccer player who scored 18 goals before joining the track team after the soccer season ended, are all freshmen.
"I think we had a great track season, overall," Braziel said. "We had a lot of kids stepping up. The coaches did a great job and we've got a lot of young kids coming back. We're all so proud of Ja'Shaun. It's great to finish the season with Ja'Shaun's performance at state!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.