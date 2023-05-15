Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Ja'Shaun Lloyd, seen here winning the 110-hurdles earlier this season, took home second in the state in the 110's with a PR time of 14.09 at the 5A state track meet in Austin. It was the best finish on the track at state for the a Tiger in 12 years He also finished sixth in the 300-hurdles at state.

And he is only a sophomore.