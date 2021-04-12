The Kerens Bobcats scored 134 points in their district track & field meet while the Kerens girls had a strong showing, and both teams will send talented groups to the Area Meet Thursday in Madisonville.
The top four in district advance to the Area Meet, and Kerens Bobcats won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and won individual titles in the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump.
Kerens' 4x100 team of Austin Greene, Hunter Crawford, Jared Brackens and Tyler Carter won the district title in 44.83.
The 4x200 Bobcats relay team of Bryn Davis, Crawford, Jaylene Cumby and Carter finished first in 1:36.2, and the 4x400 team of Greene, Braydan May, Crawford and RJ Mornes took third place.
Jared Brackens won the 100 (10.68) and the 200 (22.43) and Cumby won the long jump (20-4) and Greene was second (18-9.5). Greene also qualified for the Area Meet with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.
Jarod Brackens was second in the 100 and Kerens swept the 200 as Jered Brackens won the race while Carter took second and Bryn Davis took third. Mornes was fourth in the 400 and Carter (third) and Cumby (fourth) in the high jump advance to the Area Meet.
The Kerens LadyCats had a big day at the district meet. All three relay teams took first place. The 4x100 team of Kyno Bryant, Elaysia Morgan, Reece Wright and Alexius McAdams won in 52.72.
The 4x200 team of Bryant, Morgan, Tiana Hall and McAdams won the district title in 1:54.31, and the 4x400 team of McAdams, Madalyn Conner, Hall and Autumn Buyett earned a berth in the Area Meet.
McAdams won the high jump (5-2), Bryant won the 100 and the long jump, and Morgan won the 200. Aniya Lawrence won the shot put and the discus. Conner won the 400, Wright won the 300 hurdles and Lacy Randle won the 100 meter hurdles.
