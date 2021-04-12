The Kerens Bobcats scored 134 points in their district track & field meet and will send a talented group to the Area Meet Thursday in Madisonville.
The top four in district advance to the Area Meet, and Kerens won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and won individual titles in the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump.
Kerens' 4x100 team of Austin Greene, Hunter Crawford, Jared Brackens and Tyler Carter won the district title in 44.83.
The 4x200 Bobcats relay team of Bryn Davis, Crawford, Jaylene Cumby and Carter finished first in 1:36.2, and the 4x400 team of Greene, Braydan May, Crawford and RJ Mornes took third place.
Jared Brackens won the 100 (10.68) and the 200 (22.43) and Cumby won the long jump (20-4) and Greene was second (18-9.5). Greene also qualified for the Area Meet with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.
Jarod Brackens was second in the 100 and Kerens swept the 200 as Jered Brackens won the race while Carter took second and Bryn Davis took third. Mornes was fourth in the 400 and Carter (third) and Cumby (fourth) advance to the Area Meet in the high jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.