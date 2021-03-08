Special to the Daily Sun/Travis Harsch

Kerens sophomore Alexius McAdams, seen here competing in the Class 2A state track & field meet high jump finals, couldn't return to state last spring because the season was canceled, opened the 2021 season by wining the high jump (5-0) in the Cayuga Booster Club Relays, where she also ran the first leg for Kerens' relay teams to help the LadyCats win the eight-team meet.