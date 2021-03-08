The LadyCats edged Mildred 133-127 to take home first, followed by Cayuga (117), Frost (84), Cross Roads (79) Wortham (53), Neches (0) and Elkhart (0).
Cayuga won the boys meet with 167 points and Kerens was second with 155, followed by Mildred (116), Wortham (58), Frost (38), Cross Roads (34), Elkhart (32) and Neches (0).
Alexius McAdams, who missed a chance to go to the state meet in the high jump for the third consecutive year when sports were canceled in 2020, won the high jump at Cayuga easily, clearing five-feet. She also ran the first leg on Kerens' 4x100 relay team of McAdams, Elaysia Morgan Kendyl Bryant and Reece Wright that took first (53:02) and the on the 4x400 relay team of McAdams, Morgan, Esmeraldo Almaguer and Laura Williams that finished second.
Bryant had a big day, taking home first in the 100 (13.62) and the long jump (14-1), Wright won the 100-hurdles (17.99) and Morgan won the 200 (28.78. Tiara Hall took fourth the 200.
Aniya Lawrence won the discus (91-5) and finished second in the shot put. Alice Billingsley finished third in the discus and fifth in the shot put. Tiara Bailey finished third in the shot put and Cheyenne Billingsley was fourth in the shot put.
The Kerens boys swept the three relays, racking up 60 points and just fell short of winning the meet.
Austin Greene, Bryn Davis, Hunter Crawford and Jared Brackens won the 4x100 relay (45.41). Greene, Crawford, Jacory Agnew and Tyler Carter won the 4x200 (1:38.17) and Brayden May, Davis, Crawford and Brackens won the mile relay (3:52.81).
Carter had a huge day, taking first in the 200 (23.71), first in the high jump (5-10) and second in the 100, right behind Brackens who won the 100 in 11:43.
Greene won the long jump (18-3) and Davis finished third in the 200 while Crawford took home fourth in the long jump. RJ Mornes finished second in the 400 and fourth in the 800, and Roscoe Bryant finished fourth in the 400.
Jaylene Cumby, who is a multi-sport star at Kerens in football, basketball and now track & field, scored 22 points by himself by taking third in the 400 and long jump and finishing second in the high jump.
