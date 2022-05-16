AUSTIN -- Kerens had another big day at the Class 2A state track & field meet Saturday.
Jared Brackens repeated as the state champ in the 200 (21.53) and finished second in the 100 (10.37). He also ran on Kerens' 4x100 relay team that took fifth.
The team of Jaylon Harris, Jarod Brackens, Hunter Crawford and Jared Brackens was the first boys relay team from Kerens since 2018.
"It was a great meet for our boys," Kerens track coach Bob May said. "The last time we sent down a relay was in 2018 for the boys and they placed second with a time of 42.60. Our boys this year ran a 42.46 and placed fifth. I am proud of the way our athletes have worked and look forward to seeing the program grow."
