The Kerens LadyCats and Bobcats both had strong performances at the Class 2A Area track & field meet this week.
The LadyCats are sending two relay teams and five individuals to the Region Meet next week and the Bobcats are sending two relay teams and three individuals to the Region Meet.
The LadyCats 4x100 relay team of Alexius McAdams, Elaysia Morgan, Kyndl Bryant and Reece Wright took second at the Area Meet, and the 4x200 team of McAdams, Morgan, Bryant and Tiana Hall took fourth to both qualify for the region Meet.
Wright won the 100-meter hurdles in 18:26 and McAdams was third in the high jump. Aniya Lawrence took fourth in the shot put and won the discus title with a throw of 99-feet, 11 1/2 inches and Alice Billingsley was fourth in the discus.
Jared Brackens led the Bobcats. he won the 100 in 11:30 while his twin brother took third in the race, and then Jared came back and won the 200 in 22.64.
Jared and Jarod both ran on the 4x100 relay team along with Jaylene Cumby and Tyler Carter that took second-place, and Bryn Davis, Hunter Crawford, Cumby and Carter took fourth in the 4x200 relay to earn a trip to the region Meet. Cumby also took second-place in the long jump.
