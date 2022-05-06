Eleven athletes from three Golden Circle schools -- Kerens, Hubbard and Dawson -- will compete in this weekend' UIL State Track & Field Meet at the University of Texas at Austin.
Kerens' Jared Brackens is headed back to the Class 2A state track & field meet after winning region titles in the 100- and 200-meters last week in the 2A Region Meet in Palestine.
The top two in each event in region meets qualified for the state meet and a wild card entry (the next best time in the state in each event) also earns a trip to Austin.
Six Kerens athletes, including two alternates on the boys 4x100 relay team earned a trip to the state meet. The Kerens 4x100 boys relay team will run in the 2A finals on Saturday.
The Bobcat 4x100 relay team earned a berth at the state meet by winning the wildcard position, which is given to the next fastest time in each event behind the first and second-place state qualifiers from the four region meets.
The Kerens team of Jaylon Harris, Jarod Brackens, Hunter Crawford and Jared Brackens and alternates Nehemiah Massey and Bryan Davis ran a 42.94, which was by far the best wildcat time. The top qualifying time in the state was 42.57.
Brackens, who won the 200-meter state title and finished third at state in the 100 last spring, won the 100 at the region meet in 10.61 and won the 200 at the region meet Saturday in 22.28.
Hubbard's Jenna Lee Morris and MJ Ryan are also returning to Austin, where Ryman, a linebacker in football who ran in the state cross-country finals, took second-place in the boys Class 1A pole vault, clearing 12-feet and 9-inches a year ago as a sophomore.
Morris, who is one of the most talented and versatile athletes in the Golden Circle in volleyball and basketball, finished sixth in the Class 1A triple jump with a leap of 35-feet and 5-inches in the 2001 state meet.
Morris and Ryman lead a group of four athletes from Hubbard to the Class 1A state track & field meet Saturday in Austin.
Ryman repeated as the Region champion in the pole vault and Morris returns to Austin after winning the triple jump at the Region Meet. Both are juniors.
Ryman finished just ahead of Hagen Dominey, who took second in the pole vault to earn a trip to state and freshman Brooklyn Erler won the girls 300 hurdles to earn a trip to Austin.
