She made it.
Three simple words that came at the end of a journey of heartbreak and tears -- that ended in joy.
That's the way Kerens' Alexius McAdams talks about her final trip to the 2A state track & field meet in Austin that began Friday and completed a dream for McAdams.
"It was my lifetime goal to get to state all four years in high school," said McAdams, who was heartbroken a year ago when track & field season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She had already cleared 5-2 in the first and only meet of the season, and seemed destined to make a run at a state title when the news came that high school and sports were over in March.
She moved the goal and the dream up a year, and put everything into reaching the state meet this spring, knowing that three trips to state in three chances would be a rare feat -- and even more special considering the loss of last season.
That's why she was crying at the Region Meet two weeks ago in Palestine, where she thought she had just fallen short of reaching state in her final year at Kerens.
Unlike the district and area meets where the top four advance to the next round of competition in track & field, only the top two advance to state out of the region meets.
McAdams sat alone on the ground, tears in her eyes in Palestine. She had just finished her final jump and knew she had finished third, barely missing the trip to Austin.
"I was crying," she said. "There were some other girls finishing their last jumps and I just sat there and cried. I had taken my last jump and I was in third."
Then Denise Lincoln showed up and saw McAdams. Lincoln is not only Kerens' legendary girls basketball coach with more than 300 wins, but she coaches the boys and girls at Kerens in the high jump every spring, and had been working with McAdams for six years.
"We started when she was in seventh-grade, "Lincoln said. "I know she had a goal to go to state all four years. I know what it meant to her, and it was hard on her last year when the season was canceled."
Lincoln couldn't believe McAdams was crying, because Lincoln was there to congratulate her on earning the trip to state with a second-place finish in the region meet.
McAdams thought she was third because she was tied with another girl at 5-0, but in field events ties are broken by the athlete with the fewest attempts and McAdams won the tie-breaker because she cleared 5-0 on her first attempt.
Lincoln gave McAdams the news.
"When she told me I was second I couldn't believe it," McAdams said. "I went from total sadness to total joy and excitement. I was so happy. I don't have words for it.
"I'm so excited to be going back to state," she said. "I just feel so blessed. Honestly, it's just blessing to be at state and have another chance."
McAdams reached state as a freshman and finished eighth and then returned as a sophomore and almost won the title, taking third place. The feeling was she would have a great chance at a title last year.
"She really worked hard," Lincoln said. "It's different for her because she does so many things, playing volleyball and basketball."
McAdams soared at Kerens and has been the District Defensive Player of the Year for two years, and she was the Daily Sun's Golden Circle Player of the Year as a senior.
She is the reigning top girls athlete in the Golden Circle after being named the Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Golden Circle Female Athlete of the Year as a junior. She has never slowed down, and despite all the trials and tribulations and mountains of pressure, she has reached the state meet again.
This is different, no doubt the most rewarding and treasured trip for McAdams, who admits. "I was terrified my first year, and then felt so much better about state and everything (the surroundings and pressure) my sophomore year.," she said.
"After last year, and missing a whole year, I was worried. At the beginning of (track) I really didn't think I had a chance. But when I got to region I didn't worry. I said in my head I can do it!"
Lincoln said she has seen McAdams grow along the way, both as an athlete and a young lady and knows how determine she was to get that last chance to compete in Austin.
"I think one thing that helped her want to go all four years is when she went as a freshman Bubba Faulk made it in the boys high jump that year, and Bubba told her how fortunate it was for her to make it as a freshman," Lincoln said. "He told her 'It took me four years to get here, and You've done it as a freshman.' "
Now she has completed her four-year journey by reaching the state meet three times (the meet was canceled last year), clearing the bar in some rare air -- a feat that may never be repeated at Kerens.
McAdams has always appreciated and cherished her accomplishments, and that just added to this year's trip to Austin.
"I can't tell you how happy and excited I was when I made it," she said. "I was so down. I felt defeated. I had a goal, and I wasn't going to make it. It was something I couldn't control last year, and made it that much better to go this time. I just feel so blessed."
