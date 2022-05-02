Kerens' Ja'Red Brackens is headed back to the Class 2A state track & field meet at the University of Texas at Austin after winning region titles in the 100- and 200-meters Saturday in Palestine.
And he won't be alone.
The Bobcat 4x100 relay team earned a berth at the state meet by winning the wildcard position, which is given to the next fastest time in each event behind the first and second-place state qualifiers from the four region meets.
The Kerens sprint relay team of Jaylon Harris, Ja'Rod Brackens, Hunter Crawford and Ja'Red Brackens and alternates Nehemiah Massey and Bryan Davis ran a 42.94, which was by far the best wildcat time. The top qualifying time in the state was 42.57.
Brackens, who won the 200-meter state title and finished third at state in the 100 last spring, won the 100 at the region meet in 10.61 and won the 200 at the region meet Saturday in 22.28.
The Kerens LadyCats' 4x100 team of Tiani Hall, Kynal Bryant, Blair Blue, Elaysia Morgan and alternate Skylar Camp had a strong finish to their season, finishing fifth in the region meet, and Alice Billingsly took fourth in the discus.
