KERENS -- The Kerens Bobcats and Lady Cats are sending a large group to the 2A Regional III Track & Field Meet in Palestine this weekend.
The Bobcats 4x100 team of Breylon Washington, Mykel Lattimore, Hunter Crawford and Nehemiah Massey finished third at the Area Meet last week to advance to the Regionals and the 4x200 team of Bobby Williams, Breylon Washington, Mykel Lattimore and Nehemiah Massey placed fourth to earn a Regional berth in the two-day meet in Palestine Friday and Saturday.
Hunter Crawford placed third in the long jump and Leland Combs was fourth in the Area Meet to advanced to Regionals. Nehemiah Massey placed second in the Area Meet in the high jump, Muziq Gunnel finished third in the high jump and James Easley placed third in the 110-hurdles and third in the 300-hurdles to earn a spot on the Palestine track this weekend.
The LadyCats were led last week by Kyndyl Bryant, who was the Area champion in the 100 meter dash an a key runner on two relay teams to come in strong to the Regionals. Tiani Hall placed third in the 100 and fourth in the triple jump in the Area Meet.
The LadyCat 4x100 team of Kyndyl Bryant, Tiani Hall, Skylar Kamp and Blair Blue took third at Area to reach Palestine and the some four sprinters placed fourth in the 4x200 last week and advanced to this weekend's Regionals.
