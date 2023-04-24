If you have followed Corsicana's track & field season at all this spring you won't be surprised that Ja'Shaun Lloyd and Jazmine Newsome are leading the Tigers to this week's 5A Region III track & field meet at the University of Texas at Arlington, where four individuals and the Tiger 4x200 relay team all earned berths.
Lloyd and Newsome have had memorable seasons and both made the huge step from the Area Meet in Princeton Friday to UTA, a step away from the state meet in Austin.
Lloyd, who dominated the hurdles in local meets this spring, took home the Area title in the 110-hurdles, winning the race in 14.55, and he was second in the 300-hurdles in 38.84.
The top four in each even advanced to the Region III Meet.
Newsome is the only Lady Tiger to earn a trip to UTA. She has been the heart and soul of the Lady Tigers all spring, winning the long jump, and 400-meter titles in local meets all spring and running on all three relay teams at times.
Jaz will run the 400 at UTA after finishing third in Princeton with a time of 58.52. Both Jaz and Ja'Shaun are just sophomores and have a chance to lead both young Tiger teams for a while.
Dontay Thomas, a junior, earned a trip to the boys Region Meet in the triple jump, where he soared 44 feet and six inches to capture second-place, and Lawrence Williams, a senior, made it in the high jump, clearing 6-5 early and clearing 6-2 in the finals to take home fourth.
The Tiger 4x200 relay team of Ja'Showne Hillsman, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Sidney Polk and Ke'Aunte Thomas ran a 1:28.99 to take home fourth n the Area Meet and earn a berth in the Region Meet this week.
