GC Track & Field: Rice competes well in Area Meet
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Rice's Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs wrapped up their track & field seasons this week in the Class 3A Area Meet.
Angel Banda finished off the year with his best throw of 113 feet and five inches in the discus, and also competed in the shot put at the Area Meet.
Saniya Burks led the Rice girls with a fifth-place medal in the 400, with a time of 66.2 seconds. She also competed on the 4x100 relay team along with Lexi Davis, Elizabeth Espinosa and Zinthia Gonzalez.
The girl's 4x200 came home with sixth-place place medals. The team consisted of Kelly Montgomery, Elizabeth Espinosa, Mariana Gonzalez, and Zinthia Gonzalez.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sandra Youngblood, 73, resident of Malakoff passed from this life on April 11, 2021. She was born in Purdon, Texas on June 1, 1947 to Talmadge D. and Laura Patrick Farmer. She is preceded in death by her parents Talmadge and Laura Farmer, husband Gary Youngblood, three sisters and three brot…
Rev. Charlie Fred Gibson, Sr., 68, of Lancaster, formerly of Palestine died on March 28, 2021 in Mesquite. Services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Community Missionary Baptist Church 820 East Wintergreen Road in Cedar Hill, Texas. Wake Friday at Lighthouse Church of God In Ch…
Most Popular
Articles
- Frost ISD investigates threat written in boys' restroom
- County joins lawsuit against high speed rail
- Police report multiple victims in Tennessee school shooting
- County reports decrease in COVID-19 cases
- Rewards offered for two fugitives on 10 Most Wanted List
- GC Baseball: Shorthanded Tigers lose in Midlothian
- Message from the Mayor: Corsicana works to attract visitors
- UPDATE: Navarro County man charged with shooting death of sister
- GC Baseball: Tigers end night-and-day game with a 2-1 walk-off over Cleburne
- GC Softball: Blooming Grove downs Palmer, falls to Mildred
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.