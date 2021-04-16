Angel Banda

Courtesy photo

Rice's Angel Banda, seen here throwing the shot put, finished off the year with his best throw of 113' 5" in discus, and also competed in the shot put at the Area Meet.
Rice's Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs wrapped up their track & field seasons this week in the Class 3A Area Meet.
Angel Banda finished off the year with his best throw of 113 feet and five inches in the discus, and also competed in the shot put at the Area Meet.
Saniya Burks led the Rice girls with a fifth-place medal in the 400, with a time of 66.2 seconds. She also competed on the 4x100 relay team along with Lexi Davis, Elizabeth Espinosa and Zinthia Gonzalez.
The girl's 4x200 came home with sixth-place place medals.  The team consisted of Kelly Montgomery, Elizabeth Espinosa, Mariana Gonzalez, and Zinthia Gonzalez. 
 

