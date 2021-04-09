The Rice Lady Bulldogs finished fifth and the Rice boys were eighth in the District 18-3A track & field meet at Eustace.
The Rice girls are sending Saniya Burks and two relay teams to the Area meet in Eustace on Monday, and the Rice boys are sending Angel Banda to the Area meet.
Burks took home second in the 400 meters to qualify for the Area meet and ran the second leg on Rice's girls 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that both finished third to qualify for the Area meet. Burks led Rice in points.
Banda led the boys team and advanced to the Area meet in the shot put and the discus. He finished fourth in both events. Jerry Montgomery took home sixth in the shot put.
The Rice JV girls finished sixth. Nahdia Abreu led the team, finishing second in the 100 and third in the 200. Yahdira Cura took third and Jocelyn Lerma was fifth in the 800.
The JV boys finished fourth. They were led by Luke Chapman, who won the district title in the 300 hurdles. Chapman helped the 4x200 relay team finish sixth, and he also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team. Austin Jackson had a busy day, finishing sixth in three events, the 100 meters and the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
Kaden Selman took third in the 200 and ran on the 4x100 and 4x200 teams, and Austin Jackson finished sixth in the 100 and also ran on both relay teams. Kevin Montantes ran on both relay teams and Andrew Santoyo ran on the 4x100 relay team.
Miguel Arcivar finished second in the 3200 and Emilio Alfaro was fourth in the 800, and sixth in the 1600. Dalton McDonald finished fourth in 400 and Davien Martinez was fifth in the 800.
