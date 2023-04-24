RICE -- It was a big season for the Rice track & field programs, which both had success in the District 18-3A Meet and the Area Meet.
 
Zane Ellington placed second in the 110-hurdles at the boys District 18-3A Meet and earned a trip to the Area meet, and continued to succeed, taking home fourth in the Area Meet, earning a trip to the Area Meet.
 
Bryce Evans placed third in the 110-hurdles at the boys 18-3A district meet and earned a trip to the Area Meet, where he completed his season with a seventh-place finish.
 
Maddie Vento placed fourth at the District 18-3A girls meet and earned a trip to the Area meet. Maddie earned a sixth-place medal at the Area meet, and had a great freshman year.
 
.
 
Bryce Evans placed 3rd at the district meet and earned a trip to the Area Meet. 
 
Bryce placed 7th at the Area Meet, and had a great sophomore season.
 
Zane Ellington placed 2nd in the 110 hurdles at the District Meet and earned a trip to the Area meet.
 
Zane placed 4th at the Area Meet, and will compete at the Regional Meet next week.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you