RICE -- It was a big season for the Rice track & field programs, which both had success in the District 18-3A Meet and the Area Meet.
Zane Ellington placed second in the 110-hurdles at the boys District 18-3A Meet and earned a trip to the Area meet, and continued to succeed, taking home fourth in the Area Meet, earning a trip to the Area Meet.
Bryce Evans placed third in the 110-hurdles at the boys 18-3A district meet and earned a trip to the Area Meet, where he completed his season with a seventh-place finish.
Maddie Vento placed fourth at the District 18-3A girls meet and earned a trip to the Area meet. Maddie earned a sixth-place medal at the Area meet, and had a great freshman year.
.
Bryce Evans placed 3rd at the district meet and earned a trip to the Area Meet.
Bryce placed 7th at the Area Meet, and had a great sophomore season.
Zane Ellington placed 2nd in the 110 hurdles at the District Meet and earned a trip to the Area meet.
Zane placed 4th at the Area Meet, and will compete at the Regional Meet next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.