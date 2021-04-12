Gage StClaire led the Mildred Eagles track & field team in the District 18-3A meet. He won the district title in the 300-meter hurdles and finished third in the 110-hurdles, breaking his own school record in both events. And he also ran the first leg for Mildred's 4x400 relay team that took fourth place at district.
The top four in each event advance to this week's Area Meet in Eustace.
StClaire won the 300-meter hurdles in 42.32 to break his own school record and was third in the 110-hurdles in 16.36 to set a new record at Mildred.
Mildred's 4x400 relay team qualified for the Area Meet with a fourth-place finish as StClair, Cody Hayes, Sean Morgan and Michael York ran a 3:37.59 to earn a berth in the Area Meet.
Morgan, Jordyn Jones, Hayes and York ran a 1:37.59 to take fourth in the 2x200 relay and that group will also run at the Area Meet. Hayes earned a berth as an individual, finishing third in the triple jump (42-6.5 feet).
Mildred's Brea Holmes led the Lady Eagles team and qualified for the girls Area Meet by finishing third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.
Kelsey Newland advance to the Area Meet with a third-place finish in the 400 meters and Brynleigh Perkins earned a berth with a fourth-place finish in the 1600 meters.
