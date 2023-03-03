Corsicana's Tigers just missed winning the Bullard-Williams Relays, scoring 123 points to finish behind Palestine's 125 total. The Lady Tigers finished second to Palestine's girls (150) with 133 points.
Jashaun Lloyd racked up 30 points in three individual events for the Tigers. He won the triple jump (44-8) and dominated the hurdles, winning 110-meter hurdles (14.36) and the 300 hurdles (41.91). He also ran on Corsicana's first-place 4x200 relay team.
Tristan Barron finished fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 110-hurdles. Jashowne Hillsman finished fifth in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump, right behind Dontay Thomas who took fourth.
The Tigers had an impressive performance in the relays, taking first in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and finishing second in the 4x400.
Emoria Newsome, Jeremiel Taylor, Jashaun Lloyd and Tyshaun Lloyd won the 4x100 in 42.98 and Hillsman, Taylor, Sidney Polk and Barron won the 4x200 in 1:35,72. Tyshaun Lloyd, Newsome, Brissen Renner and Hillsman finished second in the 4x400.
Tristan Barron finished fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 110-hurdles. Jashowne Hillsman finished fifth in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump, right behind Dontay Thomas who took fourth.
Ke'Aunte Thomas finished third in the 100 and fifth in the 200. Newsome was fourth in the 400, Jacob Castillo was fourth in 1,600 and Emmanuel Franco took fourth in the 3,200.
The Lady Tigers also racked up points in the relays, winning the 4x100 and finishing second in the 4x400 and third in the 4x200.
Kailey Kinkade, Jazmine Newsome, Measha Rinehart and Neveah Thomas won the 4X100 (49.21). Rinehart, A'Kevia Weaver, Newsome and Casandra Hernandez took second in the 4x400 and Cerae Curry, Kezia Renfro, Weaver and Neveah Thomas took third in the 4x400.
Kinkade won the 100 hurdles (15.72), took second in the 300 hurdles, and finished second in the triple jump. Newsome won the 400 (101.83) and Rinehart won the 200 (25.62).
Weaver was third in the high jump, Neveah Thomas was third in the 100 and Casandra Hernandez was third in the 800. Valaria Diaz was fourth in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200 and Thayadorra Echevaria took fifth in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.