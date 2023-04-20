Corsicana's Tiger and Lady Tiger track & field teams will be well represented Thursday and Friday in the 5A Area Meet in Princeton, where the top four in each event advance to the 5A Region II Meet at the University of Texas at Arlington next week.
Sophomore Ja'Shaun Lloyd, who won the 110-hurdles (14.57) and the 300-hurdles (39.12) in the boys District 14-5A Meet last week to earn berths at the Area Meet, leads the Tigers along with Dontay Thomas (long jump), Lawrence Williams (high jump), J'Siah Gooden (high jump), Ke'Aunte Thomas (200) and the 4x200 relay team of Ja'Showne Hillsman, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Sidney Polk and Ke'Aunte Thomas.
The Lady Tigers are led by Jazmine Newsome, Kailey Kinkade and Measha Rhinehart.
Newsome, a sophomore earned a berth in the 400, where she broke her own school record in the district meet (58.16) finishing second last week.
Kinkade, a senior who had never even attempted running in the hurdles until she gave it a whirl a year ago, will be trying to return to the Region Meet, where she earned a berth in the 300-hurdles as a junior.
She ran once in practice and ran in the prelims and finals at the District 14-5A meet, where she qualified for the Area Meet last year and later earned a berth in the Region Meet. Kinkade earned a berth in the 2023 Area Meet last week with a third-place finish in the 300-hurdles (47.66).
Rhinehart, a freshman, earned a berth in the 200 with a third-place finish in the district meet with a school-record 25.13. The threesome is the heart of the girls track & field program and all three run on the Lady Tiger relay teams.
Newsome and Rhinehart run on the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams along with Kiana Lopez-Wilson. Cerae Curry runs the other leg on the 4x200 team and Kinkade runs on the 4x400 team.
Lopez-Wilson joined the track team after having a brilliant season on the soccer field, where she made the 14-5A All-District First-Team as a freshman and helped lead the young Lady Tigers to their first berth in the playoffs in 10 years. She has had an immediate impact on both relay teams.
