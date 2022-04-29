Five Tigers and two Lady Tigers are competing in the Class 5A Region II Track & Field Meet this weekend at the University of Texas at Arlington, where the top two in each event will move onto the state meet at the University of Texas in Austin.
"This is the threshold to the state meet," Tiger track coach Wayne Braziel, whose track program has produced some surprises this season. That's the goal every year, to get to the state meet."
There is no bigger surprise than Kailey Kinkade, who had never competed in the 100-meter hurdles until the district meet two weeks ago. She ran once in practice and ran in the prelims and finals at the District 14-5A meet, where she qualified for the Area Meet last week in Mesquite.
Kinkade ran an amazing race and bolted by two runners in the final 20 meters to finish third (15.9) in the Area Meet to qualify for the Region Meet this weekend. Saniya Carter, the senior leader of the Lady Tigers, earned her second trip (there was no track season in 2020) to the Region Meet with a fourth-place finish in the 100.
When Chance Grayson took over the girls track & field team this year, he had only two girls on the team -- Kinkade and Carter.
The Tigers had their own surprise this spring when Ja'Shaun Lloyd, a freshman, had a breakout season in the hurdles. Lloyd earned a trip to UTA with a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (38.72).
Four other Tigers will compete at UTA, including sophomore Dontay Thomas, who was the Golden Circle's Most Versatile Football Player. Thomas has been putting up personal best jumps throughout the postseason and finished fourth in the long jump (21-2) in Mesquite to punch his ticket to Arlington.
Ben Brooks, another outstanding football player, earned a berth in the Region Meet with a fourth-place finish in the shot put (46-2 3/4).
Chrishawn Govan has battled his way back from a hamstring injury -- all the way back with a third-place finish in the 100 (10.81) in Mesquite to qualify for the Region Meet and Shawn Betts, one of the most talented Tigers as a sprinter and a jumper, earned a trip to UTA with a third-place finish in the triple jump (41, 11 1/4).
