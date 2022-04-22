MESQUITE -- Corsicana's Tiger and Lady Tiger track & field teams had a strong showing in the Class 5A Area Meet Thursday at Mesquite's Hanby Stadium, where five Tigers and two Lady Tigers advanced to next week's 5A Region II state-qualifying meet at the University of Texas at Arlington.
Kailey Kinkade wrote an unbelievable story in the girls 100-meter hurdles, where she finished third to earn a berth at the Region Meet, and Saniya Carter, the leader and heart and soul of the girls track program, raced to the Region Meet with a fourth-place finish (12.51) in the 100-meter dash.
The Lady Tiger track program has improved by leaps, bounds and dust on the track this season and that was never more evident than on Thursday when two young ladies took the program full circle.
"When I took over the program this year there were only two girls on the team," said Lady Tiger coach Chance Grayson after the Area Meet. "Those two girls qualified for the Region Meet today.
"They did a great job."
Grayson did a remarkable job building the program, and his girls finished third in the competitive District 14-5A Meet last week. And the performances by Kinkade and Carter will only add to the growth of a young program on the rise.
He literally built it up from two runners.
Carter is a four-year runner who has been a leader for the Lady Tigers every spring, and a mentor and cheerleader for this year's young team that grew fast. She is putting a sweet layer of frosting on a memorable career as she heads for the Region Meet. She was there for the program the day Grayson arrived and she will be there for Corsicana next week at UTA.
Kinkade's story is one for the ages.
She had never run in the hurdles until two weeks ago at practice and had competed on the track just twice (in the district prelims and district finals last week) before walking on the track at Hanby Thursday afternoon -- and then she went out and had a dramatic run in the stretch to capture third place in 15.92 and earn a trip to the Region Meet.
"I've been here a long time," said Tiger head track coach Wayne Braziel, "and I can't ever remember a girl reaching the Region Meet in the hurdles. And she just started running in the event."
Braziel's Tiger team is sending five to the Region Meet, including Ja'Shaun Lloyd, a freshman who was a big surprise in the 300-high hhurdles, where he finished fourth in 38. 72.
Chrishawn Govan took third in the 100, coming back from a hamstring injury to run all the way to UTA with a powerful and inspiring performance, finishing strong in 10.81.
Shawn Betts, who had a tremendous season running in several events including being on two relay teams, took third in the triple jump (41'11.25") and Dontay Thomas, who was the Golden Circle's Most Versatile Player in football finished fourth in the long jump (21'2"). Benjamin Brooks finished fourth in the shot put (46'2.75").
"We we're super proud of all the kids today," Braziel said. "Everyone competed and we felt they gave their best efforts even though some of them came up a little short but the ones that advanced earned it and deserved the opportunity to be able to compete again at Regionals. We're all excited about next week and another chance to see our kids represent Corsicana and compete."
