LANCASTER -- Ja'Shaun Lloyd just keeps clearing hurdles and moving on in what has been a sensational season.
He was Corsicana's biggest star Thursday in the District 14-5A Track & Field Meet in Lancaster, where Lloyd beat an ultra-competitive field to win two titles in the hurdles.
Lloyd, who is just a sophomore, took home the title in the boys 110-hurdles, winning with a time of 14.57, and he won the boys 300-hurdles in 39.12 to lead the Tiger track team, which is sending five individuals and the 4x200 relay team to the Area Meet next week in Princeton.
The top four in each event earned berths in the Area Meet next week and the top four at Princeton will advance to Arlington and compete in the 5A Region II Meet at UTA, where the top two in each event advance to the state meet in Austin.
Moving on in the postseason is always difficult in Texas, and it's especially challenging for the Class 5A athletes who compete against Lancaster's powerhouse boys and girls programs.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers were moved into the same district with Lancaster last February when the UIL shuffled and re-districted schools.
Wednesday and Thursday's District 14-5A Meet felt more like the Lancaster Invitational with Lancaster winning both the boys and girls team titles and dominating the event. The Lancaster boys won with 127 points and the girls team ran away with the title scoring 239 points.
Still, Corsicana's programs, which both finished fifth in the team competition, continued in what has been successful seasons. Obviously, had the Tigers and Lady Tigers been in another 5A district more athletes would have advanced.
Lloyd led the Tigers, who also earned berths in high jump, long jump and 4x200 relay. Lawrence Williams took home second in the high jump, clearing 6-5, and J'Siah Gooden earned a berth to Princeton, clearing 6-2 to finish fourth in the high jump. Quinton Davis finished sixth, clearing 6-0.
Dontay Thomas took home third in the long jump with a personal best leap of 44 feet, 4 3/4 inches and the Tiger 4x200 relay team of Ja'Showne Hillsman, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Sidney Polk and Ke'Aunte Thomas advanced to the Area Meet with a third-place finish.
The Tiger 4x100 and 4x400 teams both finished fifth and just missed a trip to the Area Meet. Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Ja'Shaun's twin bother, ran on all three relay teams and Ke'Aunte Thomas ran the anchor leg on two of the three teams.
Jazmine Newsome, Kailey Kinkade and Measha Rhinehart led the Lady Tiger team. Those three girls all ran on Corsicana's 4x400 relay team along with freshman Kiana Gomez-Wilson, that took home fourth (4:05.83) to earn a trip to Princeton.
Newsome, Cerae Curry, Lopez-Wilson, and Rhinehart finished third in the 4x200 relay to qualify for the Area Meet. Lopez-Wilson joined the track team after a brilliant season in soccer in which she earned all-district honors this week.
Newsome took home second in the 400 (58.16), competed in the long jump and ran on both relays. Kinkade took home third in the 300-hurdles (47.46) and ran on both relays and Rhinehart, a freshman, took third in the 200 (25.07) and ran on both relays.
