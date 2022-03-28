Corsicana will host the annual Bullard-Williams Relays Thursday in the final tune-up before the district meet for the Tigers and Lady Tigers.
The meet is named for the late Gene Bullard and Alex Williams, who will both be honored in a ceremony at 5:15 p.m. Thursday before the running events begin. Both were legendary coaches at Corsicana High School.
Bullard was a long-time track & field coach and Athletic Director for the Tigers. Williams was a legend at Jackson High and coach on the 1968 Jackson state football champions as well as being a track & field coach at Jackson before coming over to coach at Corsicana.
The meet begins at 4 p.m. with field events and the 3,200 race. All other running event will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Tigers are having an impressive season, which includes winning the team title at the Ennis Bluebonnet Relays and winning the title at the Dogwood Relays over the weekend in Palestine.
The Lady Tigers were second in Ennis and third in the Dogwood Relays in Palestine, but the girls JV team won in Ennis and Palestine. The JV Lady Tigers have dominated the track this spring.
The field for the Bullard-Williams Relays includes Ennis, Waco Connally, Mexia, Lorena, A-Plus Academy, Newton Academy as well as the Tigers and Lady Tigers. Four divisions will compete -- Boys and Girls varsity and Boys and Girls JV.
