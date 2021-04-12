Corsicana's Tigers and Lady Tigers are sending a strong group of athletes to the Area Track & Field meet in Joshua Thursday.
The top four in the district meet move on to the Area Meet this week. The Tigers qualified three individuals and their 4x100 relay team and the Lady Tigers qualified their 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams as well as Madison DePugh.
DePugh, a junior, took home second-place in the shot put (33-07.75 feet) and second-place in the discus (100-03 feet) to move on to the Area Meet, and the foursome of Ashyranne Allen, Kailey Kinkade, Ja'Lyn Gooden and anchor Saniya Monee Carter finished third in the 4x100 relay (50.79) and third in the 4x200 relay 1:47.76). Kinkade just missed qualifying in the triple jump, where she finished fifth.
The Tigers are sending their 4x100 relay team to Joshua on Thursday. Jayden Jones, Ke'Aunte Thomas, Christian Govan and anchor Shemar Smith took home second in the district meet in 42.65. Jones just missed making it to the Area Meet with a fifth-place finish in the 100 long jump.c
Smith made it to the Area meet as an individual with a second-place finish in the 400 (49.56). Jarell Jennings qualified in the 800 meters and in the 1600 meters. He finished in the 1600 with a personal record of 4:47.63, and he was fourth in the 800 with a personal record of 2:05.75. Erik Rodriguez was fourth in the 110-hurdles (15:78) to earn a berth in the Area Meet.
Jones just missed making it to the Area Meet with a fifth-place finish in the 100 long jump and Ke'Aunte Thomas was fifth in the 200 and fifth in the triple jump. Benjamin Brooks was fifth in the shot put, and the 4x200 relay team of Jones, Govan, Va'Qualin Allen and Ke'Aunte Thomas just missed with a fifth-place finish.
