Corsicana's Tiger and Lady Tiger track teams enter the District 14-5A Meet this week in Lancaster with a lot of confidence after a lot of success this season, but no one is really surprised.
"We knew we had a lot of young kids coming up from the JV team last year. We expected to be in the mix and we had a real good season," Tiger track & field coach Wayne Braziel said.
Braziel knows what's ahead -- powerhouse Lancaster and Red Oak, an emerging force in track & field. Those two are the favorites in this week's boys district meet, but the Tigers feel they will be right there.
Ja'Shaun Lloyd has had a sensational season to lead the Tigers. He has been scoring 30 individual points in meets all season, winning the 110-hurdles, the 300-hurdles and the triple jump while also running on the Tiger 4x100 relay team with his twin brother Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Sidney Polk and Ke'Aunte Thomas, which should contend for berth in the Area Meet.
The Tiger 4x200 relay team of Ja'Showne Hillsman, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Polk and Thomas and the 4x400 relay team of Hillsman, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Polk and Thomas as well as the 4x400 relay team of Hillsman, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Keylan Hayes and Emoria Newsome. All three relay teams have a chance to advance and Newsome has a chance to advance in the 400.
The top four in each event advance to the Area Meet in Princeton and all three Tiger relay teams have hopes of advancing.
It has been that kind of season for the Tigers, who have won meet titles and finished in the top three almost every week.
The Tigers have also had a lot of success in the high jump. where Lawrence Williams, J'Siah Gooden and Quinton Davis have all been finishing in the top four in meets all year. Dontay Thomas has a chance to advance in the long.
While Ja'Shaun Lloyd, a sophomore, leads the Tigers into the district meet, Corsicana sophomore Jazmine Newsome has emerged as a leader for the Lady Tigers along with Kailey Kinkade, who could advance in both the 100-and 300 hurdle events, and Measha Rhinehart, who has had a monster season in the 200.
Jazmine has been piling up individual points in the long jump and the 400, where she has won both events (20 points) in recent meets. She also a big role with the Lady Tiger relay teams. Her brother, Emoria, runs the 400 for the Tigers. She ran on the sprint relay team most of the season but has recently anchored the mile relay team.
Cerae Curry, Newsome, Measha Rhinehart and Naveah Thomas have spent most of the season running on both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams and both have a chance to advance.
Rhinehart has a good chance to advance in the 200 and Kinkade, who reached the Region Meet a year ago after never competed in the hurdles until last season, has a good chance to advance in the 100-hurdles.
"I'm excited and ready to see how the kids perform," Braziel said. "We've had a good season."
