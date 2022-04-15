Daily Sun photo/Ron Farmer

Chrishawn Govan, seen here handing off to Shawn Betts during the Bullard-Williams Relays, took second in the 100 at the District 14-5A Meet and Betts took third in both the long jump and triple jump at district. The twosome also ran on the Tigers' 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that took home fourth in both events and qualified for next week's Area Meet in Mesquite.