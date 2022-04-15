Corsicana's track & field teams have had a big spring season, and it showed Thursday when the Tigers and Lady Tigers both finished third in a loaded District 14-5A Meet in Joshua.
The Tigers are sending all three relay teams to the Area Meet at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite Thursday and several Tigers earned berths at the Area Meet in individual events. The top four in each advanced to the Area Meet.
Dontay Thomas and Shawn Betts went 2-3 in the long jump and finished 2-3 in the triple jump as Thomas nailed a personal best 21-feet, 11 inches in the long jump. Betts was third in the long jump and third in the triple jump behind Thomas as the Tiger pair piled up a total of 20 points in the two events.
Ben Brooks and Carl Harris made huge improvements in the shot put, where Brooks took second and Harris finished third to advance to the Area Meet.
Chrishawn Goven was second in the 100 meters and Ja'Shaun Lloyd made it to the Area Meet in both hurdles, finishing second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300s. Jarel Jenings was seeded eighth but took home third in the 800 with an impressive effort.
The Tigers always pride themselves in the relays and once against have fielded strong four-man squads.
The 4x100 relay team of Jaylon Jones, Ke'Aunte Thomas, Govan and Betts finished fourth to earn a trip to the Area Meet and the 4x200 teams of Betts, Govan, Sidney Polk and Ke'Aunte Thomas also took fourth and will run in Mesquite.
The mile relay (4x400) team of Javonte Sterling, Lloyd, Keylen Haynes and Keshaun Hervey finished third
The Lady Tigers will send their 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to Mesquite. The same foursome runs on both teams: A'Kevia Weaver leads off, Jazmine Newsome runs the second leg and Kailey Kinkade runs the third before anchor and senior leader Saniya Carter takes it home. The foursome finished third in both the 4x100 and 4x200.
Newsome, a freshman on a very young Lady Tiger team, won the district title in the long jump with a leap of 17-4, and Carter finished second in the 100 meters in 12. Kinkade, who had never competed in the 100 hurdles until this week, finished second in the race, running a 15.93.
"We are really proud of all the kids and the way they competed," said Tiger track & field coach Wayne Braziel, who has seen the Tigers and Lady Tigers make big improvements all spring. "We couldn't have asked for more. We're excited about how we competed and excited about going to the Area Meet next week."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.