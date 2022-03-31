The road to Thursday's Bullard-Williams Relays has been straight and fast and full of twists and turns, producing a close-knit group of athletes who have arrived together -- as one.
That's what Corsicana's track & field programs have produced this season and that's what will be on display Thursday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where the Tiger and Lady Tiger teams will perform in their only home track & field meet of the season.
It's a once-a-year event and the final meet before the District 14-5A Meet that opens the door to the postseason.
"This is a great group that has performed well this year," Tiger track & field coach Wayne Braziel said. "We've got a corps of leaders on the boys team who have led us all year and scored most of our points."
That corps of leaders won't be hard to find Thursday. Just pay attention to the three relays, where the Tigers have been tough to beat all season and will be showcased Thursday.
They're just as tough to beat off the track.
"We have a close bond on this team," said Ke'Aunte Thomas, who runs on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, and will be a force in the 200 meters Thursday. "We've worked hard and we've worked hard as a team."
Shawn Betts and Chrishawn Govan feel the same way. They echoed Thomas' feelings, saying the team -- the entire team -- had that kind of focus and belief in each other, and said the keys to the season have been "their coach, their commitment and their bond."
Not a bad formula. And when you add speed to the equation the results can be rewarding.
Braziel's corps group of leaders include those three runners (Thomas, Betts and Govan) along with Keshaun Hervey, Jayden Jones, Jervon Sterling, Jarrell Jennings, J'Siah Gooden and Dontay Thomas.
The 4x100 team is made up of Hervey, Thomas, Govan and Betts and 4x200 group is Thomas, Govan, Betts and Jones. The 4x400 (mile relay team) is made up of Sterling, Betts, Jennings and Hervey.
The Tigers have talent all over the track, including Ben Brooks and Carl Harris, who lead the Tigers in the pit, where they have been outstanding in the shot put and discus all year.
The Tigers emerged together earlier this season in Ennis, where they crushed the field, winning the Blue Bonnet Relays with a landslide total of 231 points, beating second-place Ennis by 114 points. All three relay teams won and the Tigers won seven individual events.
Betts won the long jump (21-8) and triple jump (43-05), Harris took first in the shot put (44-03) and Gooden won the high jump title, clearing 6-4, and was second in the 110 and 300 hurdles and third in the triple jump. Braylan Brandon was third in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Ke'Aunte Thomas won the 200 in 23.42. Hervey won the 400 in 52.52 and Jennings won the 800 in 2:12.26 and finished second in the 1,600.
The same group of Tigers recently won the Dogwood Relays in Palestine, where they won the 4x100 and took second in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Betts and Dontay Thomas went 1-2 in both the long jump and triple jump with Betts leaping 21-2 and 41-6 1/4 to take home both titles. Thomas (20-5 1/2 and 41-3) was right behind him.
Govan won the 100 hurdles (10:42) and Jones was fourth, Sterling won the 400 (53.34) and Gooden won the 110 hurdles (16:56) with Brandon finishing third in the event. Gooden was third in the 300 hurdles and second in the high jump).
Ke'Aunte Thomas was fifth in the 200. Brooks took third in the shot put and Harris was fifth in the shot. Braden Grantham took home fifth in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600 in Palestine.
All of them and more will get a chance to run in their only home meet Thursday in the Bullard-Williams Relays -- a meet that honors the late Gene Bullard and Alex Williams, who will both be celebrated in a ceremony at 5:15 p.m. Thursday before the running events begin. Both were legendary coaches at Corsicana High School.
Bullard was a long-time track & field coach and Athletic Director for the Tigers. Williams was a legend at Jackson High and coach on the 1968 Jackson state football champions as well as being a track & field coach at Jackson before coming over to coach at Corsicana.
The meet begins at 4 p.m. with field events and the 3,200 race. All other running events will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers have had a remarkable season and not just in their performance on the track. They were second in Ennis and third in the Dogwood Relays in Palestine, and the girls JV team won in Ennis and Palestine. The JV Lady Tigers have dominated the track this spring. They won every event except two at Ennis and were impressive at Dogwood, where they dominated again.
The varsity girls are coming off a strong performance against a tough field in Palestine, where the Lady Tigers won all three relays and freshman Jasmine Newsome won the long jump (16-8 1/4).
The fact that the three relay teams are so strong is amazing since when the season began the program didn't even have a relay team. It has been an uphill climb for the Lady Tigers and first-year coach Chance Grayson.
"When I took over the program there were only three girls on the team," said Grayson, whose build-back-better plan has made giant steps this season.
Newsome, who was also an impact player on the basketball team this season as a freshman, runs on all three relays along with Kailey Kinkade, who anchors the mile relay team.
The group of Newsome, Kinkade, Akevia Weaver and senior leader Saniya Carter make up the 4x100 and 4x200 teams. Newsome, Cassandra Hernandez, Valerie Diaz and Kinkade run the 4x400.
They have been inspirational leaders for a team that has surprised everyone -- a team that will finally run at home on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers are coming off a third-place finish at the Dogwood Relays, where they scored 101 points. The 4x100 team won in a time of 0:50.43, the 4x200 team took first in 1:47.88 and the mile relay wrapped up the day, winning in 4:33.81.
Kinkade had a big day on the relay teams, and she took second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.
Carter took second in the 200 and Weaver took sixth and Carter finished fifth in the long jump. Roynia Coleman was sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Heavynne Johnson took fifth in the 400 and sixth in the triple jump and Lauryne Thomas took sixth in the discus. The Lady Tigers also did well in the distance events, where Thayadora Echevarria took fifth in both the 1,600 and 3,200 races. Diaz took fourth in the 3,200 and fifth in the 800 and Hernandez took fourth in the 800.
The Lady Tigers have come a long way this season and will be at home Thursday to perform in front of friends and family before taking off for the district meet and more.
The field for the Bullard-Williams Relays includes Ennis, Waco Connally, Mexia, Lorena, A-Plus Academy, Newton Academy as well as the Tigers and Lady Tigers. Four divisions will compete -- Boys and Girls varsity and Boys and Girls JV.
