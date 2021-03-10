Corsicana's Tigers and Lady Tigers both took home second place in the Ennis Bluebonnet Relays.
The Tigers cored 120.5 points and finished behind Red Oak (132.5) and the Lady Tigers scored an impressive 133 points, but were second to Irving MacArthur (200). Both Corsicana JV teams won their meets with the boys scoring 178 points and the girls finishing with 150.
The Tigers were led by their relay teams as they took home second in all three relays. Jayden Jones, Jayvon Thomas, Chrishawn Govan and Shemar Smith finished second in the 4x100 relay. Ke'Aunte Thomas, Jones, Govan and Jayvon Thomas were second in the 4x200, and Kishawn Hervey, Javontae Sterling, Ke'Aunte Thomas and Smith were second in the mile (4x400) relay.
Smith won the 400 (51.81) while Hervey took third and Sterling finished fourth. Jones took fourth in the 100 and Govan (sixth) and Ki'Aunte Thomas (seventh) ran well in the 200 that included an eighth-place finish from Qua Allen.
Jarrell Jennings won the 800 (2:12.86) and finished sixth in the 1,600. Brady Grantham took home eighth in the 1,600. Emmanuel Franco was fifth in the 3,200.
The Tigers piled up some points in the hurdles, where Chris Degrate took second in the 110s, and Erik Rodriguez took home third in the 110s and third in the 300-hurdles.
Ke'Aunte Thomas finished third in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump. Three Tigers placed in the shot put. Carl Harris was fourth, Jesus Mendoza-Cerda was fifth and Verson Davis was seventh. Davis was fifth in the discus and Mendoza-Cerda was sixth.
The Lady Tigers took home first in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, but did not have a team in the 4x400 event.
Ja'Lyn Gooden, Ashyranne Allen, Kailey Kinkade and Saniya Monee Carter won the sprint (4x100) relay in 52:80, and the same foursome took home first in the 4x200 event, winning in 1:56.84.
Kinkade had a monster day in Ennis, where she was part of the winning relay teams and scored 20 points by winning the long jump (15-06) and the triple jump (31-08). She also took fifth in the 200. Allen was seventh in the 200 and fourth in the triple jump.
Carter won the 100 (13.08) and was second in the long jump, and Gooden won the high jump (4-04), and finished third in the long jump as the Lady Tigers went 1-2-3 in that event, and she was fifth in the 100.
Ilissa Flores won the 1,600 (2:53.05) and Madison DePugh swept the power events, winning the shot put (32-03) and discus (98-05). Junie Harry was seventh in the shot and sixth in the discus.
