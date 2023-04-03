EUSTACE -- Corsicana's Tigers and Lady Tigers are running hard and fast toward the upcoming District 14-5A Meet and the postseason and picking up titles and medals along the way.
They did it again last week when the Tigers took first-place and the Lady Tigers finished second in the Stan Sowers Relays.
The Tigers were short-handed but still piled up 111 points, well ahead of second-place Kaufman, which finished with 85 points and the Lady Tigers scored 112 points to finish second.
The Tigers scored 24 points in the relays, winning the 4x200, taking second in the 4x100 and third in the 4x400.
Ja'Showne Hillsman, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Sidney Polk and Ke'Aunte Thomas won the 4x200 in 1:30.00. Lloyd, Emoria Newsome, Polk and Thomas finished second in the 4x200 and Lawrence Williams, Keylen Hayes, Brisen Renner and Tristan Barron took third in the 4x400.
Lonart Sirom finished second and Hayes was fourth in the 400 meters, Barron finished second in both the 110-hurdles and the 300-hurdles, which have been dominated by Ja'Shaun Lloyd, who didn't run in Eustace.
The Tigers owned the high jump. Lawrence Williams took home the title, clearing six-feet, J'Siah Gooden finished third and Quinton Davis took fourth as the Tigers racked up 20 points in the event.
Hillsman finished fourth in the triple jump, Dontay Thomas took sixth in the long jump and Juan Castro was sixth in the discus. Juan Morales took third in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200 runs.
The Lady Tigers were led by a trio of talented athletes.
Jazmine Newsome took first in the 400 meters (1:00.00) and the long jump (16-9) and was second in the 200 meters.
Measha Rhinehart won the 100 (12.74) and 200 (25.2) and Kailey Kinkade won the 100-hurdles (15.79), finished second in the 300 hurdles and second in the triple jump.
Aaliya Mathis finished fifth in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump. A'Kevia Weaver was sixth in the triple jump and Cerae Curry finished six in the 100.
The team of Mathis, Kiana Lopez-Wilson, Neveah Thomas and Curry finshed second in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers have one more meet before the District 14-5A Meet in Lancaster. They travel to Palestine Thursday to compete in the Dogwood Relays and end the regular season in Lancaster April 12 and 13 in the District 14-5A Meet, where the top four in each event will advance to the Region Meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.