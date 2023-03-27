ENNIS -- Corsicana's Tiger and Lady Tiger track & field teams have had a lot of success this spring, and that continued Friday night in Ennis, where the Tigers won the Bluebonnet Relays with 162 points, running away from second-place Palestine (137) and the field.
The Lady Tigers, who were missing a number of athletes including Kailey Kinkade, who dominates in the hurdle events and runs on relay teams, finished third with 111 points. District rival Forney won the girls title with 141 points and Fairfield, which included several members of the 3A state-runner-up basketball team, finished second with 122 points.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers piled up points in the relays.
The Tiger 4x100 team of Ke'Aunte Thomas, Jeremiel Taylor, Ty'Shaun Lloyd and twin brother Ja'Shaun Lloyd won the 4x100 relay in 42.64.
The Tiger 4x200 relay team of Ke'Aunte Thomas Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Sidney Polk and Taylor finished second and the Tiger mile relay (4x400) team of Ja'Showne Hillsman, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Tristan Barron and Emoria Newsome also finished second.
The Lady Tiger 4x100 team of Cerae Curry, Jazmine Newsome, Measha Rhinehart and Naveah Thomas finished third. The 4x200 team of Keziah Renfro, Jada Thomas, Marche Belamontes and Kieves Tilman also finished third.
The Lady Tiger 4x400 team of Measha Rhinehart, A'Kevia Weaver, Kiana Lopez-Wilson and Jazmine Newsome finished second.
Belamontes and Lopez-Wilson just joined the track team this week. Both helped lead the Lady Tiger soccer team to its first playoff appearance since 2014, and then stepped right into track & field Friday night, 24 hours after playing in the first-round of the soccer playoffs.
Lopez-Wilson scored 19 goals this season and ran on the mile relay team and also finished sixth in the 200 Friday.
If you were paying attention, you realize Emoria Newsome ran the anchor leg for the Tiger mile relay team and Jazmine Newsome was the anchor for the Lady Tiger mile relay. Yup, that's a brother and sister pair of tremendous athletes.
Both Emoria and Jazmine took home the titles in the boys and girls 400-meter run Friday. Emoria won the 400-title in 51.10 and Jazmine ran away from the girls field, taking over the lead shortly after coming out of the first turn and never looked back, basically going wire-to-wire to win in 1:00.01.
Jazmine had a huge meet, also finishing third in the long jump (17-2 1/2) and teammate Aaliyah Mathis was fifth. Mathis, a sophomore who has led the Lady Tiger basketball team in scoring the past two years, took home fourth in the triple jump and Rhinehart, who was also remarkable Friday night, running on two relay teams and winning the 200, was fifth in the triple jump.
Corsicana dominated the 200. Ke'Aunte Thomas, who ran the first leg on both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, won the 200 in 22.62 and Taylor was third in the 200. Rhinehart, who ran on the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams, won the girls 200 in 26.22. Curry finished fifth in the 100.
Ja'Shaun Lloyd, who has owned the hurdles this spring, won the 110-hurdles Friday in 14.78 and ran on the Tiger 4x100 relay team that finished first. He also took third in the triple jump. Barron was fourth in the 110-hurdles and Lawrence Williams was sixth in the 110-hurdles. Damonte Brown took fifth in the 300-hurdles.
The Tigers scored in the distance events as well, Jose Morales won the 1,600-meter run in 4:53.78 and Emmanuel Franco was fourth. Samuel Herrera finished fourth in the 3,200, Daniel Zapata was sixth in the two-mile race and Jacob Castillo finished fourth in the 800. Thayadora Echevarria finished third in the girls 3,200 and Valeria Diaz was fourth in the two-mile event for the Lady Tigers.
A'Kevia Weaver finished second in the girls high jump and J'Siah Gooden finished fourth in the boys high jump. Ja'Showne Hillsman finished fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump.
