MESQUITE -- Bring on the hurdles!
Corsicana's Tigers dominated the hurdles in the Mesquite Horn Carl Norris-Ben Robertson track & field meet and finished second in the meet.
The Tigers scored 107 points against a competitive eight-team field and finished behind only Mesquite Horn (123).
Ja'Shaun Lloyd won both the 110-hurdles in 15.08 and the 300-hurdles in 40.92 to set the tone for the Tiger hurdlers, who racked up points in both events. Tristan Barron finished fourth in the 110 and third in the 300. J'Siah Gooden took sixth in both the 110 and 300 and LJ Williams was fifth in the 110-hurdles, where the Tigers placed three runners -- Lloyd, Barron and Williams.
Ja'Shaun Lloyd, who is having a mind-blowing season, and also took first in the triple jump (43-6 3/4) to pile up 30 points for the Tigers, and he ran on the Tiger 4x100 relay team that finished second in 43.09.
The other runners on the sprint relay team are Emoria Newsome, Jeremiel Taylor and Ty'Shaun Lloyd.
The Tiger 4x200 team of Ja'Shawne Hillsman, Sidney Polk, Barron and Taylor finished third and the 4x400 team of Hillsman, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Brisen Renner and Newsome finished sixth.
Dontay Thomas won the long jump (20-11 3/4) and Hillsman finished sixth in the triple jump. Newsome was fourth in the 400, Yomar Cedillo-Zavaa took sixth in the 800 and Carl Harris took sixth in the shot put.
The Lady Tigers had strong performance and finished fourth in the meet with 78 points.
The Lady Tiger 4x100 relay team of Cerae Curry, Jazmon Newsome, Measha Rhinehart and Naveah Thomas took first (49.07) and the same foursome took third in the 4x200 relay.
Newsome won the 100 (12.42) and finished fourth in the long jump. Rhinehart won the 200 (25.55) and finished second in the triple jump. A'Kevia Weaver was third in the triple jump and third in the high jump. Thomas finished fifth in the 100, and Thayadorra Echevarria took eighth in the 1,600 and 3,200.
