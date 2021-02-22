Corsicana Track & Field coach Wayne Braziel was getting worried that the Tigers' one and only home track & field meet of the season might be canceled.
But the snow melted and temperatures soared into the 60s, which means the Tigers will host the Bullard-Williams Track & Field Meet Friday, beginning with the 3,200 meter run at 4 p.m. and field events at 4:25 p.m. at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
This year's meet will feature a smaller field because of the UIL's COVID-19 policy, but it will be the only chance to see the Tigers and Lady Tigers in a meet at home.
The meet will consist of teams from Ennis, Red Oak, Waco LaVega and the Tigers and Lady Tigers, who won the meet a year ago. Braziel expects his Tigers to perform well.
"Our team is relatively young, be we have enough talent to be competitive," he said. "The kids have been working hard up to this point. The week off might set us back just a little because of not being able to condition, but we'll have this week to get back on track.
"We're relieved to have the opportunity to compete this week because last week's meet in Red Oak was canceled due to the weather. We're excited to get back to work and get a chance to perform at home."
