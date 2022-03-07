Corsicana's Tigers ran away with the title at the Ennis Bluebonnet Relays, destroying the field Saturday in Ennis, where they racked up 231 points to beat second-place Red Oak (141) by 90 points and third-place Ennis (117) by 114 points.
The Tigers 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams led the way, sweeping first-place in both relays. The 4x100 team of Ke'Aunte Thomas, Chrishawn Govan, Shawn Betts and Jaden Jones won the sprint relay in 1:32.25 and the 4x400 team of Jervon Sterling, Betts, Jarrell Jennings and Keshawn Hervery won the mile relay in 3:34.56.
Betts won the long jump (21-8) and triple jump (43-05) and Carl Harris took first in the shot put (44-03) and Gooden won the high jump title, clearing 6-4 and Jennings was fourth as the Tigers dominated the field events.
Dontay Thomas was fourth in the long jump and J'Siah Gooden was third in the triple jump. Ben Brooks was third in the shot put and Juan Castro was fourth in the discus. Jesus Mendoza was fifth in the discus and sixth in the shot put.
Ke'Aunte Thomas won the 200 in 23.42. Hervey won the 400 in 52.52 and Jennings won the 800 in 2:12.26 and finished second in the 1,600. Sterling was second in the 400, Dontay Thomas was fifth in the 200, Jayden Jones was fifth the 100 meters and Yomar Cedillo was fourth in the 800 and 3,200.
Gooden was second in the 110 and 300 hurdles and Braylan Brandon was third in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Tiger coach Wayne Braziel got the Tigers out of Ennis just before the meet ran out of medals.
The Lady Tigers had a big day, too.
Saniya Carter took the 100 (12.87) and 200 (27.27) titles and A'Kevia Weaver took sixth and D'Audrien Martin took seventh in the 100.
Heavynne Johnson was a one girl wrecking crew. Johnson finished second in the 400 and third in the high jump and third in the triple jump.
Weaver was sixth in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump. Yialetza Balazar was fourth in the 400 and Lilianna Vazquez took fifth in the 400.
Thayadora Echevarria , third in the had a huge day. She finished second in the 1,600, third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 800. Kadence Daniels finished third in the 100 meter hurdles and Alaijah Davis took second in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers JV teams both won Bluebonnet titles. The JV boys won with 190 points and the JV girls crushed the meet with 290 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.