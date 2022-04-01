It's traditional to end the regular track season every year with the Bullard-Williams Relays, but after the way the Corsicana's Tigers performed Thursday night, it sure felt like a beginning.
The Tigers not only won the boys meet with 178 points, edging Waco Connally (172) and the eight-team field, but Corsicana's young Lady Tiger team that has made giant strides this season, took third with 122 points.
And on the subject of youth, things couldn't have looked much better as the Tiger and Lady Tiger JV teams both blew away the field. The JV Tigers won the meet with 208 points -- 82 more than second-place Ennis -- and the JV Lady Tigers destroyed the field with 232 points, running away from second-place Waco Connally (134) and third-place Ennis (100), almost outscoring the two teams' combined effort.
The Tigers have had an impressive season, winning Ennis' Blue Bonnet Relays and Palestine's Dogwood Relays, but nothing feels better than winning the Bullard-Williams event -- Corsicana's only home track meet of the season and a meet that honors the late Gene Bullard and Alex Williams, who were legendary coaches.
As expected, the Tigers ran well on all three relay teams as their 4x100 sprint relay team won in a time of 42.45, and their 4x200 team took third. The Tiger mile relay finished second to nail down the team title.
And this was on a night when Tiger coach Wayne Braziel was tinkering with the lineups. Still, Jaden Jones, Ke'Aunte Thomas, Shawn Govan and Shawn Betts were fast enough to win the 4x100.
Betts, Thomas, Govan and Sidney Polk looked strong in the 4x200. Keshaun Hervey, Jervonte Sterling, Polk and Keylon Haynes just missed winning the mile relay in 3:32.62. Connally won the race in 3:32.52.
Govan won the 100 in 10.68 and Jones was sixth in the 100. Haynes won the 200 and Betts was third in the 200. Hervey was second and Sterling was third in the 400 as the relay guys spilled over to rack up points all over the track.
Dontay Thomas won the long jump with a personal best leap of 21-7 1/4. Thomas, who was the most versatile player on the Tiger football team and the Golden Circle Most Versatile Player of the Year, also took third in the triple jump with another personal best leap.
Betts was second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump as the Tigers piled up points in the jumping pit, where J'Siah Gooden was sixth in the triple jump and in the high jump.
Gooden was also sixth in the 110 hurdles behind teammate Ja'Shaun Lloyd who was fourth in the 110s and second in the 300 hurdles.
Ben Brooks took second in the shot put and Carl Harris was third. Jesus Mendoza was fifth in the discus.
Jarrell Jennings had a big night in the distance races. He took second in the 3,200 meters and finished third in both the 800 and 1,600 runs. Emmanuel Franco was fifth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800. Brandon Grantham finish fourth in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600.
Taking the Bullard-Williams title will give the Tigers even more confidence for their District 14-5A meet at Joshua April 12-14.
"We had a good night," said Tiger coach Wayne Braziel. "We were pleased with the effort to see us coming on and getting ready for district. We had several personal bests tonight, and that's a good sign as we head into the district meet."
The Lady Tigers, who only had three girls on the team when Chance Grayson, took over the program this year, has grown in numbers (mostly freshmen) and made great strides on the track, where the JV team has dominated meets and the varsity has got better and better.
The Lady Tigers won both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays Thursday with the same foursome in both races -- A'Kevia Weaver, Jazmine Newsome, Kailey Kinkade and Saniya Carter ran both races and won them, winning the sprint relay in 49.88 and the 4x200 in 1:48.80. The 4x400 team of Newsome, Cassandra Hernandez, Valerie Diaz and Kinkade took third.
Carter, a senior leader, won the 100 in 11.90 and Newsome, a talented freshman and the face of the future for the Lady Tigers, won the long jump with a leap of 17-6 1/4 before hitting the track, where she ran on all three relays.
Kinkade had a busy meet, too. She ran on all three relays, anchoring the 4x400 team, and she took second-place in the long jump and third-place in the triple jump.
Heavynne Johnson finished fifth in the high jump and sixth in the triple jump and Alaijah Davis took second in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Weaver showed her versatility, taking fifth in the 200 and sixth in the high jump before she ran the first leg on two of the relay teams.
Roynia Coleman finished sixth in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. Diaz was second in the 3,200 and Hernandez was fourth in the 800.
There was a lot to like about the evening, including the pre-running ceremony honoring Bullard and Williams and the lights-out performances by the two JV teams.
"It was a good meet for everyone -- the boys and the girls teams," said Braziel, moving his eyes away from the track at home and looking forward to the district meet.
Why not? It has been an impressive season for the entire program and winning the final meet and only meet at home felt as good as any new start.
