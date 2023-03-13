CRANDALL -- He did it again.
Corsicana's Ja'Shaun Lloyd's remarkable season continued at the Crandall Pirate Relays, where Lloyd took home three individual titles for the third consecutive week.
Lloyd won the 110-hurdles in 14.9, won the 300-hurdles in 40.20 and took home first-place in the triple jump (41-9 1/2) to rack up 30 team points by himself while leading the Tigers to the Pirate Relays title - their first team title in a meet this season.
Wayne Braziel's team has looked better and better this spring and brought home the Pirate Trophy, piling up 160 points. Crandall was second with 141.
Lloyd also ran on the Tiger 4x100 relay team that was made up of (in order) Emoria Newsome, Jeremiel Taylor, Ja'Shaun Lloyd and Ty'Shaun Lloyd that took second.
The Tiger 200 relay team of Ke'Aunte Thomas, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Sidney Polk and Taylor took first (1:29.87) and the 4x400 team of Ja'Shawne Hillsman, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Newsome and Tristan Barron finished second.
Once again the Tigers piled up points in the hurdles as the Tigers scored five times in the two hurdle events.
Barron was third in the 110-hurdles and fourth in the 300, LJ Williams was fifth in 110-hurdle and Ja'Shaun Lloyd won both races.
Ja'Shawne Hillsman was sixth in the 100. Ke'Aunte Thomas took second in the 200-meters, Taylor was third and Hillsman was sixth. Newsome was second in the 400 and Brison Renner was fifth.
Juan Morales finished fourth in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs and Emmanuel Flores was fifth in the 3,200 and Jacob Castillo was fifth in the 800 as the Tigers had their best day in the distance races
LJ Williams won the high jump with a PR jump of 6-feet, Quinton Davis was third and J'Siah Gooden was fifth. Dontay Thomas took home third in both the long jump and the triple jump and Hillsman was fifth in both events. Carl Harris finished fourth in the shot put.
The Lady Tigers had another strong meet and finished with 135 points, second to Forney (157).
The Lady Tigers won both the 4x100 and 4x200 titles. The 4x100 team of Cerae Curry, Jazmine Newsome, Measha Rhinehart and Neveah Thomas won the title in 49.27 and the 4x200 team of Newsome, Curry, Kailey Kinkade and Rhinehart won in 1:43.07.
Rhinehart won the 200-meters in 25.90 and finished fifth in the triple jump. Newsome destroyed the field to win the long jump with a leap of 17-5 1/2 --a full foot ahead of the girl who finished second, and Kinkade won the triple jump with a PR leap of 35-feet and 3/4 inches.
Thomas finished third in the 100-meters and third in the 100-meter hurdles. Weaver finished fifth in the 200 and sixth in the triple jump.
"It was a real good meet. We had a lot of PRs," Braziel said.
