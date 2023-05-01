ARLINGTON -- Ja'Shaun Lloyd has owned the hurdles all spring and now he has a chance to win a state title in both.
Lloyd, a sophomore and a force on the track for two years for Corsicana's Tigers, took home the 5A Region II title in the 110 hurdles Saturday at the University of Texas at Arlington, winning in 14.41 seconds, and came back later to grab second-place in the 300 hurdles.
The top two in each event advanced to the upcoming 5A state track meet in Austin, where Lloyd has a shot at winning state titles in both the 110 and the 300 hurdles in just his second year at CHS.
He is the only runner from Corsicana to reach the state meet in a season in which several Tigers made huge strides.
Jazmine Newsome, a sophomore who had a monster season, winning 400 titles, long jump titles and helping two of the Lady Tiger relay teams win titles in local meets all spring, finished seventh in the Region II Meet Saturday, running a 58.39. Newsome broke the school record in the 400, running a 58.16 in the district meet.
Jaz, who has become a leader in just two seasons, didn't earn a trip to state, but she has a burning desire to get better and a bright future on the track along with several Lady Tigers on one of the youngest teams in Texas.
Freshmen Measha Rhinehart, who broke the school record in the 200 meters (25.13) at district, and Kiana Lopez-Wilson, who didn't join the track team until the soccer season was over have both had an impact. Despite being a freshman, Kiana was one of the leading scorers and a First-Team All-District player for the best girls soccer team at Corsicana in 10 years.
Dontay Thomas, a junior who won the Del Thrash Award as the top football player in the Golden Circle, made it to UTA, where he finished 12th in the triple jump Saturday, and Lawrence Williams, one of the top basketball players in the Golden Circle, finished 12th in the high jump at the Region Meet.
The Tiger 4x200 relay team of Ja'Showne Hillsman, Ty'Shaun Lloyd, Sidney Polk and Ke'Aunte Thomas ran a 1:28.99 to take home fourth in the Area Meet to earn a trip to the Region Meet, where they competed Saturday.
