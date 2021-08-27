MILDRED -- It's a family affair for the Morgans -- a good old fashion story of a father and his daughter, and a culmination of two journeys as a pair of long and winding roads led Loyd Morgan and his daughter Kate on separate paths to Mildred High School.
That's what happened when Mildred hired Kate to become the Lady Eagles new volleyball coach. Of course, she will do a lot more at Mildred, where she will also coach the girls track & field team and become Mildred's girls assistant girls basketball coach.
If you follow high school sports you know Kate's father, Loyd, is the Lady Eagles head basketball coach, and you already know the remarkable job he did in his first season last year at Mildred.
Kate arrives with a sterling resume -- the kind Mildred Athletic Director and football coach Duke Dalton couldn't pass up. He needed a volleyball coach after Lawayne Siegert, who did a fine job in his two years at Mildred, left for another job.
There was Kate.
She's done it all. She was a star high school basketball and volleyball player and played college basketball at McMurray University before moving on to get her Bachelor's degree from Texas Tech and her Masters at Arkansas State.
Experience? She's got plenty of it. She has been coaching girls high school sports for seven years in Texas, where she has been a head volleyball coach, head basketball coach and head track & field coach as well as working her way up as an assistant along the way.
She left Jarrell High School to come to Mildred to make a dream come true. Oh yes, this isn't just a family story, it's full of dreams -- and the one that became a reality.
"I've always dreamed of being my dad's assistant coach," Kate said. "And everything worked out great. I couldn't be happier to be at Mildred and to be coaching with my dad."
The Mildred connection began last winter when Kate came to the Mildred-Malakoff girls basketball showdown (one of the biggest games in the district race) at Mildred.
That's the night Kate met Dalton.
"We're excited to have her," he said this week. "The night we met (at the Malakoff game) we talked about the job. She has a lot of experience. I think she's going to be a great asset.
"I like her energy. She's a competitor. And she's a team player," he said. "We needed somebody who was going to come in and understand how we do things at Mildred. I think she's come in and adjusted to the kids right away.
"She's off to a pretty good start. She's winning and she has had three players out. I think by the time she gets to district and she gets everybody back she's going to have a real good volleyball team, and she's coaching basketball with her father and she's coaching track. We're excited to have her."
Of course the father and daughter tandem are more than happy things have worked out to unite them at Mildred.
"I'm really thrilled to have her here and to have her as my assistant coach," Loyd Morgan said. "It's great to have her here and I'm really looking forward to basketball season."
Loyd Morgan is a legend, and he put his magic touch on the Mildred program last year -- a touch that has everything to do with hard work and discipline and an unselfish brand of basketball that lives on a defense-first attitude -- than a magical potion.
Morgan has won 661 games in his career and turned Rogers into a girls basketball powerhouse, a program that was respected all over Texas. He didn't waste any time putting his mark on the Mildred girls, who had one of the best seasons in Mildred history last year.
They not only won 18 games, but battled Rice all year for the district title, splitting the two games with the Lady Bulldogs and sweeping defending champ Malakoff to reach the playoffs. The Mildred girls played a tough hard-nose brand of defense and held teams to an average of just 30 points a game on their road to the playoffs.
Now both Morgans are looking for an even better season.
But don't be surprised if Kate's volleyball team doesn't wind up in the playoffs as well. Dalton's right. Once the Lady Eagles get back to full strength they should be a force in the district race.
But that's only part of the story -- the real story about Kate and her Dad ...
