KERENS -- Blair is back!
If you're a fan of Kerens volleyball that's good news -- very, very good news.
Blair Blue, who was the District 20-2A Co-Setter MVP last year and a tough, gritty all-around force on the court who can play anywhere, returned to the LadyCats this week after recovering from knee surgery. She plays just about everything at Kerens and is an outstanding softball player as well as one of the top volleyball players in the Golden Circle.
Her return to the court makes Kerens a different team.
"Blair had her first game back Tuesday and she was great,' Kerens Coach Hana Colvin said. "She really stepped up as a junior leader for me. She has been so eager to get back on the court since her surgery."
It was a long road back, but Blair was unrelenting and passionate about returning.
"The amount of work she puts in and how dedicated she is to the team is incredible to me," Colvin said.
Blue had a memorable return, leading the defense with 11 big-time digs to save points and leading again as the team's setter, handing out 12 assists (for a volleyball double-double) to go along with five kills.
Olivia Holt came up strong with eight kills and three aces and Rilee Spivey slammed home eight kills. Tiani Hall had a huge night with 11 digs and nine assists.
The LadyBobcats won the match, sweeping Palmer and with the return of Blue the Kerens faithful filled the gym, adding a loud voice and a lot of energy to the moment.
"We had a big student section there that really kept our energy up," Colvin said. "It was great to see so many football boys there and the student body totally involved in our program.
"I'm super excited for district to see what this year's team does," she said. "They have hustle and they fight hard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.