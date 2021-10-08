Blooming Grove's Lady Lions won a big district showdown against Mildred with a five-set win over the Lady Eagles, 28-26,19-25,23-21, 21-25 and 15-11.
Blooming Grove was led by Audrey Grant, who had a remarkable 27 digs, 11 kills, two blocks and three aces, Kamryn Brown, who had 24 digs, 21 assists, and five kills, and Mason Williams who had 13 kills, 16 digs, and three aces, .
Brooke McGraw had nine kills, a block and a dig, Janey McGraw had eight kills, eight digs and an ace, and Millie Giron had 16 assists, eight digs and an assist.
Kinley Skains had a big game on defense with 11 digs and MacKenzie Black had two kills and two digs as the Lady Lions pulled out a big district win in a dramatic five-set thriller against their rivals.
"I'm really proud of the girls," Blooming Grove coach Makayla Good said. "They really came out and showed a lot of heart and fight. I was very pleased with their competitiveness and grit. It was a great way to start the second round of district."
