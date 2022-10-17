BLOOMING GROVE -- Coaches have been finding ways to save a season any way they can for 100 years.
Then there's what Blooming Grove volleyball coach George Hamilton did.
Hamilton, a brand new volleyball coach at Blooming Grove, has seen it all, working as a high school and college coach, and coaching with USA Volleyball over his career.
He came to the Grove with a treasure chest full of ideas and strategy and starting teaching the game at a new level.
"He was more like a professor than a volleyball coach," said Ava Eldridge, a little breathless at the new coach's new perspective on volleyball.
It did seem more like an honors calculus class in Hamilton's early days.
"Yes it did," said Mason Williams, who quickly added, "But we knew he was a real good coach and everyone wanted to get better."
Why not? The Lady Lions volleyball program hasn't sent a team to the playoffs since 2016 and Hamilton knew what he was talking about. His kids started off red-hot, winning five of their first six matches. But it was a roller coaster after that.
Hamilton - and even some of the players -- could sense there just wasn't enough chemistry to turn the program around, and that something needed to be added to the magic formula.
So what could Hamilton do?
"I took a film of one of our games and sent it to some coaches I knew from USA Volleyball and asked them to critique my team," he said.
The four coaches were all international coaches with a deep well of experience and expertise and their advice and criticism was invaluable. Basically, the coaches pointed out angles and paths in BG's passing game that could be corrected and also told Hamilton that his big hitters needed to approach the ball with more authority -- and hit the ball harder.
That was way back when the Lady Lions were 1-4 with three five-set losses in the district race with little hope of reaching the postseason. Today Hamilton's kids are in fourth-place (that would be good enough for a berth in the playoffs) with three games left. They play third-place Mildred Tuesday in Mildred, where there's still some simmering fire from last spring's heated softball rivalry, and then they face first-place Scurry-Rosser before finishing at home against second-place Eustace.
That's a tough stretch of showdowns, but Hamilton feels good about his team and the way his kids have adjusted -- not only to the new advice but to winning. And of course winning always brings a whole new confidence, and that's just how the Grove girls feel now.
They saw results immediately when they stormed back to win the final two sets (26-24 and 15-8) to upset Scurry-Rosser on Sept, 27 -- a day that started a new season for Blooming Grove.
The Grove girls are the only team to beat Scurry-Rosser, and that five-set victory at home against the top program in the district started a four-game winning streak that included five-set dramatic wins against Malakoff and Kemp that moved BG into fourth place at 6-5, a game behind Mildred (7-4) and a game ahead of fifth-place Malakoff (5-6).
Just about everyone on the Lady Lions has stepped up and improved, and you can see it on and off the court, where the Grove girls are closer and more confident than ever.
Audrey Grant is having a big season at the net, where she has 110 kills and 25 blocks in the district season. Mason Williams has 101 kills and leads the team in aces with 30.
Brooke McGraw, a sophomore who plays along with her twin sister Janey, just gets better and better and now has 84 kills, 25 blocks and 27 aces in 11 district games.
Freshman Isabelle Bland is one of the best young players in the Golden Circle and has made an impact on the court this fall with an unrelenting hustle, diving all over the place every night and has 126 digs in 11 district games.
Then there's Eldridge, the top softball player in the Golden Circle who helped lead the Lady Lions to the softball playoffs last spring. She's a natural leader in all three sports she plays (basketball, volleyball and softball) and a great communicator on the volleyball court. She has nailed 24 aces and leads the team on defense with 136 digs.
All the BG volleyball players except for Bland who was still in junior high, were a huge part of the softball success last spring, including Lauren Wilcoxen who was an outstanding freshman catcher. There's always a feeling of momentum when a team wins like the Joanna Smith's softball team won last spring.
There's still a lot of volleyball left, but Hamilton and his Lady Lions are in the playoff hunt with their eyes on the postseason -- an honors calculus just doesn't seem that difficult these days.
