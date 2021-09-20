Blooming Grove won a key district game Friday, beating Golden Circle rival Rice in four sets as several Lady Lions stepped up with big performances for Makala Good's young team.
Audrey Grant and 13-13 double-double with 13 kills at the net and 13 digs on the floor to go along with three aces and a block, and Mason Williams had 14 kills and 10 digs as the twosome covered the court like a blanket.
Kamryn Brown handed out 20 assists, slammed home eight kills and saved 14 digs, Millie Giron set up points with 17 assists and went diving for four digs and Ellie Franklin came up with 11 digs for a BG defense that has frustrated opponents all season.
Brooke McGraw had seven kills and a block, Janey McGraw had four kills, Mackenzie Black nailed five kills and saved two digs and Kinley Skains had three digs.
