Blooming Grove edged Rice in a Golden Circle rivalry game Tuesday night. The Lady Lions defeated the Lady Bulldogs in four close sets, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17 and 25-22.
Both teams have been much improved this season.
"The girls made some huge hustle plays and overcame some deficits to get this win. Very proud of how we played tonight," said Blooming Grove coach Leah Burnett.
Mason Williams had a big night with 13 kills, 2 aces, and 6 blocks and Titerria Pyburn had 10 kills, 2 blocks, and 5 digs for Blooming Grove.
Audrey Grant had 10 kills, 5 blocks, and 7 aces. Audrey Miles had 1 ace and 35 digs and Kamryn Brown had 2 blocks, 2 kills, and 19 digs. Katie Wigington had 3 kills and 9 digs for the Lady Lions.
